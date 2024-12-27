Madhu Neotia on completing a decade of celebrating The India Story
Every year, during winter, Kolkata’s cultural scene gets all the more vibrant with The India Story (TIS) bringing the best in spheres of fashion, music, and artisanal food. Helmed by Madhu Neotia, one of the fervent few who uphold and showcase the city’s inherent culture, TIS completes a decade since its inception. And that certainly calls for a celebration. We catch up with Madhu to get an exclusive glimpse of what’s in store at TIS. Excerpts from a chat with Madhu.
How does it feel to celebrate TIS’s 10-year milestone?
It’s a big milestone for us, and to be honest, a part of me still can’t believe that it has been ten years already. The city has always given us so much love and encouragement all these years and I wish to make this milestone even more special to show our gratitude.
You mentioned plans to take the brand to Delhi. What are your plans there?
We are working hard to make it happen. With the blessings and good wishes from all of you, maybe we can do some good work in Delhi too. I have always wanted TIS to not just be confined within a region. The narrative should travel to the capital. We have planned a model that is very different from how we do it in Kolkata, and I hope Delhi embraces us warmly.
Are you bringing back The India Story Design Awards?
Yes, we are having an award show this year. It is a part of our tenth-anniversary celebrations. We had The India Story Design Awards (TISDA) in our second year. The design landscape in our country today is booming with stellar work and it is so fitting to recognise this on a platform like The India Story.
What new labels are you bringing in?
We have a bunch of new names alongside brands who began their journey with us and are names to reckon with in the industry today. Among new labels, there are Graine, Quod, Deepa Gurnani, and Stackables by NJ. We are bringing a fresh curation of streetwear with Almost Gods, Unconventional, Warping Theories, and Valkyrie. There is interesting menswear as well. Also, names like Aseem Kapoor and Urvashi Kaur are coming back to TIS this year.
Amit Aggarwal is set to showcase his debut show in Kolkata at TIS. How did this collaboration happen?
It happened organically over a spontaneous conversation with my team when we were deliberating on how to create something special for the 10th year. I love how Amit innovates using traditional elements and makes them modern and edgy. He is popular among the younger generation and his works look spectacular on stage.
Who are the designers from the national scene you admire?
There are so many of them and it will be unfair to name a few as I admire them all for their uniqueness. For instance, Tarun Tahiliani’s attention to detail is incomparable. I love the way Sanjay Garg interprets Benares. Rahul Mishra displays absolutely magical craftsmanship and Manish Malhotra comes up with such effortlessly glamorous pieces always.
How have your personal fashion choices changed over the years?
I have evolved to dress according to what suits my age and what complements my comfort. I have always been a simple dresser—my aesthetic is understated and nuanced to incorporate elements like weaves, textiles and eclectic craftsmanship.
Who are your favourite designers?
Sanjay Garg and Payal Khandwala.
Which are the designer pieces in your wardrobe that you cherish?
Designer pieces are a part of one’s sartorial collection, and over the years, become an extension of your persona. But what I truly cherish are pieces that have come to me as heirlooms preserved by the family— some worn by the women across generations, while some created especially for me by the elders of the family. They all have a special story and they will always remain most precious to me.
Do you believe in repeating clothes?
Of course, I do, and I do it quite consciously and happily.
What is your upcoming book about?
It is about heirlooms, a journey that has covered years of contemplation, planning and seems to finally come to fruition. As a subject, it is very close to my heart. It is something that has a very deep personal connection and during every step of this process, I have felt guided by the elders of our family. It is my way of paying tribute to our ancestors, an ode to the legacy they have nurtured for us to carry forward. I hope this inspires the younger generation to cherish this timeless heritage.
How do you relax when you are not busy?
I am rarely not busy, because I feel something is not right when I have nothing to do. But it is also something I don’t complain about. I enjoy working, meeting new people, and ideating on fresh concepts. However, I also love being home with my children, having meals and watching shows together with them.
The India Story will take place from January 10 to 12.