Janhvi Kapoor pulls off a maroon velvet gown with absolute grace

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly embraces every season with a sense of style that captivates and charms. From breezy casuals to glamorous gowns, her sartorial choices are always spot-on, showcasing her undeniable flair for fashion. Recently, she shared a series of pictures, celebrating the holiday season in her signature festive style, accompanied by the joyful caption, "It's the most wonderful time of the year." We couldn't agree more, as Janhvi shines in every festive ensemble she curates.

Her commitment to dressing with both elegance and creativity truly makes her a style icon to watch. For her latest look, Janhvi channeled vintage glamour in a mesmerizing corset gown by Surya Sarkar. The gown, with its figure-hugging silhouette and enchanting mermaid flare, was bathed in a rich maroon hue that left us breathless. The scoop neckline added just the right amount of allure, while her choice of jewellery brought the outfit to new heights. A statement diamond necklace with blue stones gracefully enhanced her look, adding a touch of brilliance. For makeup, she went for a luminous, dewy base, complemented by a soft flush of blush and glossy nude lips, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.