Mahira Khan looks gorgeous in a dreamy pink Anarkali

Mahira Khan effortlessly exudes elegance with her impeccable sense of style, particularly when it comes to ethnic wear. The Pakistani actress, known for her understated grace, often opts for stunning traditional ensembles that showcase her love for rich, cultural attire.

In 2023, Mahira Khan graced her wedding with entrepreneur Salim Karim in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, stunning everyone in an ethereal silver-white lehenga by the talented Faraz Manan. A year later, the Pakistani star once again captivated the fashion world with a sophisticated ensemble by the same designer.

Mahira’s traditional wardrobe is a treasure trove of intricate and diverse silhouettes. Most recently, she stepped out in a breathtaking pink anarkali that exuded elegance and grace. Adorned with pearls, delicate white embroidery, and subtle embellishments, the ensemble is bound to inspire bridal and festive wardrobes alike this season.