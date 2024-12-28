Ring in the New Year with thoughtful gifting ideas for everyone on your list

The holiday season is all about spreading joy, and what better way to do it than through gifts? Whether it's among coworkers, friends, or family, this is the perfect opportunity to surprise someone with a thoughtful gift. From personalised keepsakes to festive treats, we've curated a list that are sure to delight everyone on your list. Explore these creative options to add a touch of magic to your holiday gifting!
Transform their space into a haven of holiday comfort with the Luxe Aroma Glove Candle by FNP Luxe. Crafted in charming glove shapes, each candle brings a unique and delightful fragrance that captures the spirit of the season.
Priced at Rs 649. Available online.
Nourish Organics has introduced thoughtfully curated gift packs, designed to add a touch of health and happiness to festive celebrations. Packed with best-selling, nutrient-rich superfood products, these hampers strike the perfect balance between wellness and indulgence—ideal for gifting loved ones or colleagues. The hampers feature a delightful mix of delicious flavours made with super grains, seeds, fruits, and nuts. Every gift box offers an array of wholesome snacks for every taste.
Price on request. Available online.
Abraham & Thakore: Known for its modern luxury, the brand’s tailored shirts, blazers, and separates offer timeless elegance. Ideal for those who love sharp tailoring and refined craftsmanship.
Price starts at Rs 4,500. Available online.
Sameer Madan: Bold designs and impeccable tailoring make Sameer Madan’s pieces a stylish gift for those who love to stand out with confidence and sophistication.
Price starts at Rs 13,500. Available online.
Joker & Witch: Known for its bold accessories, this brand offers statement jewelry and stylish bags perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any outfit.
Price starts at Rs 1,249. Available online.
Urja: A Healing and Wellness Jewellery: Offering wellness-driven jewelry that channels the energy of ethically sourced gemstones, URJA creates transformative pieces that bring balance and healing.
Price on request. Available online.
Jorah: Refined, contemporary western wear, perfect for those seeking sophisticated style with sharp cuts and modern details for any occasion.
Price starts at Rs 3,500. Available online.
Past Modern: Featuring clean lines and versatile designs, Past Modern’s collection of timeless pieces is perfect for those who love minimalist yet impactful style.
Price starts at Rs 2,400. Available online.
Amaare: A blend of sophistication and contemporary flair, Amaare offers chic dresses and tailored tuxedos that make a bold statement.
Price starts at Rs 26,900. Available online.
trueBrowns: This collection exudes charm and sophistication, featuring elegant pieces that are perfect for holiday gatherings or casual celebrations.
Price starts at Rs 2,799. Available online.
Skinvest Lather Spray Shine AR Box: A luxurious skincare gift set for a radiant glow, perfect for the holiday season.
Priced at Rs 2,660. Available online.
Dr. Su Hair Rescue Duo: A haircare duo featuring nourishing oil and advanced growth serum for revitalised hair.
Priced at Rs 2,798. Available online.
Skin Deli Gift Box: A curated skincare collection with face mist, moisturiser, serum, and lip balm for a glowing complexion.
Priced at Rs 3,750. Available online.
moha’s Abhyanga Kit: A holistic Ayurvedic kit for rejuvenation, including oils, scrubs, and soaps.
Priced at Rs 750. Available online.
Indulgeo Essentials Cera Range: A skincare trio (moisturizer, face wash, and body wash) for hydration and skin repair.
Priced at Rs 4,280. Available online.
Ikonic Me 3-in-1 Express Styler: A versatile hair styling tool combining a straightener, curler, and blow-dryer.
Priced at Rs 3,300. Available online.
Calecim Professional’s Advanced Hair System Kit: A hair treatment kit with stem cell technology for regrowth and density.
Available in salons.
Miraggio- Emma Shoulder Bag: A chic, adjustable shoulder bag with multiple compartments, perfect for versatile styling.
Priced at Rs 4,499. Available online.
SEREKO- Glow & Protect Duo: A Vitamin C serum and sunscreen duo offering skin protection and radiance.
Priced at Rs 1,750. Available online.
Aulerth-Numisma Charm Bracelet: A sustainable charm bracelet with zirconia stones and enamel work, crafted from recycled brass.
Priced at Rs 13,500. Available online.
XYXX- AMP: The Work-Play Shacket: A stylish, quick-dry shirt-jacket combo in pine green for both work and play.
Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.
Ducati Redline B4 Knapsack: A durable, stylish backpack for motorcycle enthusiasts, featuring organised compartments and laptop space.
Priced at Rs 19,336. Available online.