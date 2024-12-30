New Year party must-haves

As the countdown to the New Year begins, it’s time to elevate your celebrations with standout pieces that bring both style and sophistication to your wardrobe. Whether you’re preparing for a glamorous party or a chic dinner, these must-have items will ensure you step into the New Year in style. From stunning dresses and versatile accessories to standout footwear and luxurious gifts, we've curated a selection of party essentials that will leave you feeling confident and fabulous as you ring in 2025. Here's your ultimate guide to the perfect New Year party picks!
Add a touch of glamour to your New Year's Eve ensemble with the Guess Sela Convertible Crossbody Bag in bronze. Featuring a sleek metallic finish, adjustable strap, and spacious compartments, this versatile bag effortlessly transitions from day to night.
Priced at Rs 13,600. Available online.
Step into the New Year in style with Kangana Trehan’s maroon satin off-shoulder dress. This edgy design, complete with subtle embellishments, is perfect for a memorable evening of celebration.
Priced at Rs 28,000. Available online.
The Style Island Catelyn Bodycon Dress is a must-have for your party wardrobe. Crafted from luxurious burnt-out velvet mesh, this off-shoulder dress is as flattering as it is chic, making it the perfect choice for formal events and date nights.
Priced at Rs 6,999. Available online.
Shine bright this New Year with the Platinum Sequin Mini Dress from Dash and Dot, crafted for a flattering fit with a scooped back. Perfect for parties and celebrations that demand all eyes on you.
Priced at Rs 5,990. Available online.
This whimsical pink tulle dress from Sunaina Khera is perfect for making a stylish statement. Featuring 3D hand-embroidered flowers, butterflies, and feathers, it exudes sophistication and fun for your special occasion.
Priced at Rs 1,35,000. Available online.
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and elegance with Rosso Brunello’s black leather knee-high boots. These boots are a must-have for elevating any look, whether for casual outings or evening affairs.
Priced at Rs 15,499. Available online.
Combine glamour and functionality with Kazo’s Crystal Studded Flask Clutch. Perfect for parties, this chic clutch conceals a flask wrapped in sparkling crystals, adding a fun twist to your festive look.
Priced at Rs 4,290. Available online.
Give your skin the glow-up it deserves this party season with Neude’s Glow Before You Go Gift Kit. Packed with brightening and hydrating face masks, this set will leave your skin nourished, clear, and radiant.
Priced at Rs 1,599. Available online.
Cantabil’s Blue solid reversible puffer jacket is a perfect blend of style and functionality, designed to keep you warm and fashionable during casual outings. Crafted from high-quality nylon with a soft nylon lining, it ensures durability and comfort. The jacket features a reversible design, offering versatility with two distinct looks in one piece. Its zip closure and mock collar add a modern touch, while the long sleeves provide maximum coverage. The straight hemline and zip detailing enhance its sleek, contemporary aesthetic. With two practical pockets for added utility, this regular-length jacket is both stylish and convenient. Ideal for casual occasions, it is best maintained through dry cleaning to preserve its quality and longevity.
Priced at Rs 5,999. Available online.
Confidence Diamond Necklace by Heera – The Jewelry Trunk– A perfect gift to inspire confidence and elegance, all year round! Available in 6kt and 14kt gold in stunning white, yellow, and rose tones, this pendant isn’t just a beautiful accessory, it’s a symbol of inner strength and unapologetic confidence. Whether you're treating yourself to a little sparkle or giving someone special the ultimate confidence boost, this necklace is the perfect way to ring in the New Year.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the joy of new beginnings with the thoughtfully curated Rasayanam New Year Gift Hamper. This luxurious hamper is designed to promote wellness and rejuvenation as you step into the year ahead. Packaged in an eco-friendly, festive box, it blends the richness of Ayurveda with the spirit of New Year celebrations. The hamper includes premium saffron and liquid biotin, making it the perfect gift to show your loved ones you care about their health and happiness.
Priced at Rs 1,298. Available online.
Celebrate the spirit of new beginnings with Vivid Horizons, Anysa’s exquisite collection crafted as the ultimate New Year gifting option. This luxurious range combines timeless elegance and modern sophistication, offering thoughtful gifts that inspire style and confidence. From tailored jackets that radiate effortless charm to trendy co-ord sets perfect for every occasion, Vivid Horizons features an array of stylish wardrobe staples. stunning dresses, versatile tops, and chic layers made with luxe fabrics ensure comfort and elegance, making them perfect for gifting your loved ones.
Price on request. Available online.