New Year party must-haves

Cantabil’s Blue solid reversible puffer jacket is a perfect blend of style and functionality, designed to keep you warm and fashionable during casual outings. Crafted from high-quality nylon with a soft nylon lining, it ensures durability and comfort. The jacket features a reversible design, offering versatility with two distinct looks in one piece. Its zip closure and mock collar add a modern touch, while the long sleeves provide maximum coverage. The straight hemline and zip detailing enhance its sleek, contemporary aesthetic. With two practical pockets for added utility, this regular-length jacket is both stylish and convenient. Ideal for casual occasions, it is best maintained through dry cleaning to preserve its quality and longevity.

Priced at Rs 5,999. Available online.