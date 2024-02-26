Five Bollywood stars who have aced the black suit elegance

When it comes to fashion, the black formal suit remains an unrivalled emblem of class and refinement. Bollywood’s leading men have embraced this timeless piece, infusing it with their distinct styles to create unforgettable looks that resonate with charm.

Babil Khan is quickly becoming a style sensation, not just for his acting but for his fashion-forward choices. A glance at his Instagram reveals him in a sleek black suit that perfectly marries classic and contemporary styles, making him a force to be reckoned with in fashion circles.

Aditya Roy Kapur brings a touch of minimalistic elegance to the black suit. His Instagram post captures him in a tailored ensemble that speaks volumes of his refined taste, proving that sometimes, less is more.