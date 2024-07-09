Enjoy monsoon with these rainy day essentials

Monsoon is almost here, and to enjoy the rainy days ahead to the fullest, we need to gear up. And by that we mean, get all our rainy day essentials in place. Whether you're looking to stay dry, keep your belongings protected, or simply enjoy the cosy atmosphere that the rain brings, having the right essentials can make all the difference. From durable umbrellas and waterproof bags to moisture-wicking apparel and home dehumidifiers, we’ve curated a list of must-have monsoon products to help you embrace and navigate the wet weather with ease.
Your choice matters
The Vine Tote bag, printed and light as air, is upcycled with care from Saundh’s excess fabric scraps, making it an eco-friendly choice. This perfectly compact and travel-friendly reusable bag folds up into an attached pouch, making it ideal for the monsoon season.
Price: INR 348. Available online.
Scarf & style!
Wrap yourself in celestial elegance with the Celeste Scarf, a monsoon essential that blends style and practicality. This sheer triangular scarf, crafted in delicate organza, features a beautifully printed border and tonal stones tasselled at the ends, adding a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. The lightweight and quick-drying fabric make it perfect for the rainy season, providing a chic layer that won't weigh you down when wet.
Price: INR 1,295. Available online.
Soft, smooth & shiny hair
Perfect Blonder Shampoo is a paraben free formula designed to cater to the needs of both coloured and grey hair. It boosts a unique blend of Acai Oil (rich in antioxidants, Zinc, Folic Acid & Omega 3 Fatty Acid) and Buriti Fruit Oil (rich in Beta-carotene, Vitamin E, Vitamin C and essential fatty acids) that cleans the scalp, improves elasticity of hair and prevents the hair from damage. This shampoo neutralises yellowish reflection and intensifies the colour while treating and restoring them, resulting in soft, smooth, shiny and frizz-free hair.
Price: INR 2,470. Available online.
Radiant & healthy
Floractive Perfect Blonder Mascara is an intensive hair conditioner designed exclusively for coloured and grey hair. This formula boasts a unique blend of amino acids, cationic silicones, shea butter for softening and detangling, acai for energy and strength, and moriche palm fruit oil with antioxidant properties. It treats and restores your locks, leaving them radiant and healthy.
Price: INR 2,470. Available online.
Deep hydration
Floractive Hair Repair System Reconstruction Mask is a specialised hair mask crafted to revitalise and replenish damaged hair. This unique reconstruction repair system combines vegetable protein and coconut oil to reconstruct the fragile bonds of the hair, promoting healthy and strong hair. Prolonged use of this mask provides deep hydration, great softness, and a lustrous shine, ensuring that the hair retains and maintains all its essential vitamins and nutrients.
Price: INR 2,400. Available online.
Rain or no rain, sunscreen is must
Monsoons don’t mean you can or should give your sunscreen a break. Using a sunscreen is as imperative during the rains as it is in summers. To stay safe, it’s important to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. For optimal protection against UV radiation, try Himaira’s latest sunscreen — Sunshine Lotion offering broad-spectrum coverage with SPF 50, it ensures your skin is shielded from both UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is formulated with natural ingredients, is water-resistant, providing effective sun protection while nourishing your skin.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
Do up your eyes!
Zygos Beauty’s REYEFLECTIVE Palette is derived from two words, Reflective + eye (R’eye’flective). This premium product is a cost-effective palette as it comes with 16 chromes. It is a multi-textured palette and has a combination of multi-chromes and duo chromes. The signature flake formula has been created with big pigment-size particles, therefore it does not require layering. A single stroke is enough to complete your look. The palette is BHT and paraben-free.
Price: INR 10,800. Available online.