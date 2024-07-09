Enjoy monsoon with these rainy day essentials

Monsoon is almost here, and to enjoy the rainy days ahead to the fullest, we need to gear up. And by that we mean, get all our rainy day essentials in place. Whether you're looking to stay dry, keep your belongings protected, or simply enjoy the cosy atmosphere that the rain brings, having the right essentials can make all the difference. From durable umbrellas and waterproof bags to moisture-wicking apparel and home dehumidifiers, we’ve curated a list of must-have monsoon products to help you embrace and navigate the wet weather with ease.