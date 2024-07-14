Janhvi Kapoor’s corset-sari by Tarun Tahiliani steals the show at Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad

Janhvi Kapoor proved once again that she can conquer any fashion challenge. On the second day of the Ambani wedding extravaganza, Janhvi left fashion enthusiasts speechless with a breathtakingly modern take on the traditional sari.
Having dazzled in a bejewelled gown on day one, the actor transformed into a captivating "glam doll" with a daring corset-and-skirt combination. This exquisite outfit, sourced from Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming couture collection, perfectly blended classic elegance with a touch of modern rebellion.
Janhvi's fans were quick to shower her with praise on social media, with comments like "She is a queen" and "Best-dressed" flooding her Instagram page. The internet collectively swooned over her unique ensemble, which featured a beige off-shoulder corset boasting intricate silver crystal embellishments and a sweetheart neckline. This statement piece was paired with a matching maxi-skirt, complete with a trendy fishtail hem and cascading frills. The attached floor-sweeping sleeves added a touch of drama, transforming the outfit into a work of sartorial art.
Celebrity stylist Ami Patel ensured all eyes were on the outfit by keeping accessories minimal. Janhvi complemented the ensemble with a pair of delicate diamond drop earrings, allowing the intricate details of the corset to take centre stage. Her makeup followed suit, featuring a soft nude palette with subtle contouring, defined brows, and a hint of blush. Loosely styled waves completed the look, adding a touch of effortless elegance.
This wasn't Janhvi Kapoor's only fashion triumph at the wedding. On day one, she turned heads in a shimmering golden lehenga and choli set, radiating the aura of a true "golden goddess." Large dangling earrings, a stunning choker, a maang tikka, and a stack of bangles complemented the dazzling ensemble. Subtle makeup and a chic braided hairstyle completed the look, solidifying her status as a fashion icon.