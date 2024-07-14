Janhvi Kapoor’s corset-sari by Tarun Tahiliani steals the show at Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad

Janhvi's fans were quick to shower her with praise on social media, with comments like "She is a queen" and "Best-dressed" flooding her Instagram page. The internet collectively swooned over her unique ensemble, which featured a beige off-shoulder corset boasting intricate silver crystal embellishments and a sweetheart neckline. This statement piece was paired with a matching maxi-skirt, complete with a trendy fishtail hem and cascading frills. The attached floor-sweeping sleeves added a touch of drama, transforming the outfit into a work of sartorial art.