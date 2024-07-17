Buckle up, boss babes: Corp-core goes edgy for fall

A blast from the past, reimagined

Corp-core takes inspiration from the '90s office aesthetic, with a modern twist. Think classic workwear silhouettes reimagined with a touch of grunge and a streamlined focus on clean lines. This translates into oversized blazers that exude effortless power dressing, paired with tailored trousers that hug your curves in all the right places. Think less boardroom, more boardroom bad-ass.

Beyond beige: A symphony of statement pieces

The collection isn't afraid of colour. While a neutral palette serves as the foundation, pops of dandelion yellow and electric orange add a welcome dose of vibrancy. Animal prints make a statement too, adorning maxi dresses and adding a touch of unexpected flair to your workday ensemble.

Curating your corporate confidence

Michael Kors empowers you to create your own definition of workwear chic. Mix and match seasonal suits, experiment with statement jackets, and embrace the power of bold prints. Whether you crave the boardroom-ready polish of a tailored skirt suit or the edgy confidence of an oversized blazer paired with sleek leather pants, this collection offers endless possibilities to curate your perfect 9-to-5 look.