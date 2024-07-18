A splash of style for fall

The crisp air of autumn whispers change, and with it, the yearning for a refresh in your wardrobe. But fear not, fashion darlings! This season's edit transcends the ordinary, offering a vibrant mix of must-haves to elevate your everyday. Buckle up, because we're diving into a world of bold hues, timeless classics, and innovative design.
This season, Tumi banishes the Monday blues with a jolt of vibrant energy. Their new collection features a stunning shade called Halogen Blue, designed to inject a pop of colour and excitement into your travel and workday essentials. Whether you’re conquering your inbox or conquering a new destination, the Halogen Blue bags offer a stylish and cheerful companion. Ditch the boring basics and embrace a brighter, bluer Monday — and every day after.
Price on request. Available online.
Calling all sneakerheads! Brace yourselves for a neo-vintage masterpiece — the Foxtrot Uniform x ASICS SportStyle EX89, a collaboration exclusive to Limited Edt India. This isn’t just any sneaker; it’s a fusion of history and innovation, blending the iconic GEL-EXTREME silhouette with Foxtrot Uniform’s signature vintage touch.
Originally known as the GEL-EXTREME, the EX89 pays homage to a legendary basketball shoe crafted by ASICS icon Toshikazu Kayano. This new iteration retains the classic design — bold colour blocking, layered leather panels, and a distinctive outsole pattern. But Foxtrot Uniform adds a contemporary twist with FF Blast cushioning, a sculpted heel, and a city-inspired outsole, a subtle nod to Kayano’s first US trip.
Foxtrot Uniform, the masters of neo-vintage, elevates the EX89 with their signature treatment. Expect meticulous detailing like chalky edges, aged soles, faux glue stains, and cracked leather panels. These touches create a coveted, vintage aesthetic without sacrificing wearability. Premium suede accents and leather detailing further elevate the look. This is a limited-edition masterpiece destined to become a collector’s item.
Price on request. Available online.
Carl F. Bucherer's iconic Manero collection takes a bold step forward, embracing the dynamism of modern life. This season ushers in a transformative era for the line, with the introduction of the Manero Urban, Manero Peripheral, and Manero Flyback – a trio of timepieces designed for the contemporary urbanite. The Manero collection has always been a testament to the brand's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and innovation. These latest additions elevate the concept further, seamlessly blending functionality with contemporary design. Each timepiece boasts a refreshingly modern aesthetic, featuring vibrant new colours and bold design elements. But the evolution goes beyond the surface. Enhanced adaptability and increased robustness ensure these watches are perfect companions, keeping pace with the demands of the urban jungle.
Price on request. Available online.
The modern workplace demands a wardrobe that reflects both authority and elegance. Enter Perona's redefined luxury corporate wear – a collection where polished style meets impeccable craftsmanship. Introducing the Cecilia Dress: This effortlessly chic wrap dress is the epitome of power dressing. Woven from eco-friendly Japanese wood fiber, it boasts a luxuriously soft feel and a drape that flatters every figure. The relaxed fit and flared silhouette create a sense of confidence and movement, while the midi length delivers a touch of timeless sophistication. Perona's redefined corporate wear empowers you to take on the day in style and comfort. Look no further than the Cecilia dress for a piece that seamlessly blends elegance and sophistication, making a lasting impression in any boardroom.
Priced at Rs 11,550. Available online.