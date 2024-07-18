A splash of style for fall

Calling all sneakerheads! Brace yourselves for a neo-vintage masterpiece — the Foxtrot Uniform x ASICS SportStyle EX89, a collaboration exclusive to Limited Edt India. This isn’t just any sneaker; it’s a fusion of history and innovation, blending the iconic GEL-EXTREME silhouette with Foxtrot Uniform’s signature vintage touch.

Originally known as the GEL-EXTREME, the EX89 pays homage to a legendary basketball shoe crafted by ASICS icon Toshikazu Kayano. This new iteration retains the classic design — bold colour blocking, layered leather panels, and a distinctive outsole pattern. But Foxtrot Uniform adds a contemporary twist with FF Blast cushioning, a sculpted heel, and a city-inspired outsole, a subtle nod to Kayano’s first US trip.

Foxtrot Uniform, the masters of neo-vintage, elevates the EX89 with their signature treatment. Expect meticulous detailing like chalky edges, aged soles, faux glue stains, and cracked leather panels. These touches create a coveted, vintage aesthetic without sacrificing wearability. Premium suede accents and leather detailing further elevate the look. This is a limited-edition masterpiece destined to become a collector’s item.

Price on request. Available online.