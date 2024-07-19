Aditi Rao Hydari paints the town red in beautiful co-ord set

Aditi Rao Hydari epitomises beauty and elegance, effortlessly showcasing her prowess both on screen and through her impeccable fashion sense. Her ability to dress perfectly for any occasion makes us truly obsessed with her style. Whether in elaborate ethnic wear or simple, fuss-free outfits, Aditi consistently impresses. Now, she showcased a casual yet striking look on Instagram. The Heeramandi actress stunned in a red co-ord set, featuring a fitted top with a circular neckline and broad straps. She layered it with a matching long, full-sleeved jacket with a collared neckline. The high-waisted, wide-legged bottoms added a comfortable and stylish touch.

Aditi’s look was easy, comfortable, and incredibly attractive. She kept it simple with minimal accessories and makeup, letting her middle-parted straight hair cascade down her shoulders.