Aditi Rao Hydari paints the town red in beautiful co-ord set

Aditi Rao Hydari epitomises beauty and elegance, effortlessly showcasing her prowess both on screen and through her impeccable fashion sense. Her ability to dress perfectly for any occasion makes us truly obsessed with her style. Whether in elaborate ethnic wear or simple, fuss-free outfits, Aditi consistently impresses. Now, she showcased a casual yet striking look on Instagram. The Heeramandi actress stunned in a red co-ord set, featuring a fitted top with a circular neckline and broad straps. She layered it with a matching long, full-sleeved jacket with a collared neckline. The high-waisted, wide-legged bottoms added a comfortable and stylish touch.
Aditi’s look was easy, comfortable, and incredibly attractive. She kept it simple with minimal accessories and makeup, letting her middle-parted straight hair cascade down her shoulders.
Before this, Aditi stole our hearts in yet another Aditi wore a bright red co-ord set. The ensemble came with quirky white patterns all over. The top had a scoop neckline, whereas, the pants showed a straight-leg hem and a relaxed silhouette. The actress took her style game a notch higher with a contrasting trench jacket in an aqua-blue hue. The coat featured notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a full-body length. To top it all, she finished off her avatar with a pair of white sneakers.
Aditi Rao Hydari is our style icon and there’s no doubt about it. She once posted images in a fascinating summer look. The actress tried a stunning white co-ord set featuring pleasant yellow prints all over it. Her top showed an off-shoulder pattern and buttons in front. She amped it all up with a pair of earrings. Aditi’s hair was half tied and half open.
There’s ample inspiration in Aditi Rao Hydari’s lookbook!