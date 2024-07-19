Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in a gorgeous red and golden sari

Shraddha Kapoor has always attracted us with her charming and babelicious personality. Candid, talented, natural, raw, real, and beautiful, there’s so much more to her than just her acting skills. She embodies a fun-loving, happy-go-lucky spirit, and serves as a personal fashion icon to many. Known for her stylish outfits, Shraddha frequently shares glimpses of her photoshoots, and once we start discussing her impeccable style sense, there’s no stopping.

Recently, Shraddha has been showcasing some stunning looks in anticipation of her upcoming film, Stree 2. One such look that charmed everyone was when she donned a beautiful red sari, exuding traditional vibes. The silk jacquard sari, from the house of fashion designer Masaba Gupta, featured a golden tricone and anar zari border. The sari was adorned with golden booti prints spread throughout, enhancing its elegance.

Shraddha paired the sari with a matching red half-sleeved blouse, accented with subtle golden stripes. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, including jhumkis, bangles, and rings. Her hair was styled neatly in a braid with a few strands left loose, framing her face perfectly. For makeup, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and a subtle shade on her lips, highlighting her natural beauty. Shraddha Kapoor truly looked like a dream in this exquisite ensemble.