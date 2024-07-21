Isha Ambani stuns in an elegant chikankari suit at NMACC art exhibit

Isha Ambani, daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, brought understated elegance to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) new exhibit, Bhakti: The Art of Krishna. Held at the Art House in Mumbai, the exhibit explores the life and legacy of Lord Krishna through captivating artwork.

Isha’s sartorial choice perfectly complemented the artistic theme. She opted for a simple yet stunning chikankari suit in a soft shade of grey. The relaxed kurta boasted intricate floral embroidery, mirror embellishments, and trumpet sleeves for a touch of modern flair. The matching pants and dupatta echoed the kurta's design, with the dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulder.

Forgoing a dramatic makeup look, Isha embraced a natural beauty aesthetic. Defined brows, a delicate bindi, glossy nude lips, and a touch of blush highlighted her features, while her hair flowed freely in a side part. Delicate diamond hoop earrings were her only accessory, allowing the intricate chikankari work to take center stage.