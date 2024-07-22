Spring has sprung: Fashion takes root in lush greens

Green is no longer just the colour of envy; it's the verdant hue taking the fashion world by storm. From emerald to olive, this season's trendsetters are embracing all shades of green, symbolising not just environmental consciousness but also a fresh start and vibrant energy. Leading Indian designers are weaving this verdant palette into their collections, offering a tapestry of styles that cater to every woman's unique sense of self.
Lakshita: Embracing many roles, one life, Lakshita's inclusive designs cater to a wide range of women. This season, they're offering a spectrum of greens in flattering silhouettes, perfect for the modern woman on the go.
Abraham & Thakore: Known for their timeless elegance, Abraham & Thakore's take on green is subtle yet sophisticated. Think luxurious fabrics in muted olive tones, perfect for creating statement pieces that transcend trends.
Sameer Madan: Sameer Madan's collection injects a dose of glamour and empowerment into the green trend. Expect bold emerald gowns and playful lime separates that celebrate individuality and self-expression.
Mrunalini Rao: For a touch of opulence, look to Mrunalini Rao. Her exquisitely crafted pieces in emerald and jade green are adorned with intricate embroidery, making them ideal for special occasions.
The inspiration behind the green
The reasons driving this verdant trend are multifaceted. Designers like Angad Singh find inspiration in the rich textile heritage of pre-colonial India, where green symbolised prosperity and growth.
Bunaai, on the other hand, bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary allure, offering a sustainable take on green fashion.
Beyond green
Green isn't the only trend taking root this season. Ordinaree, a sustainable brand, champions ethical practices and locally sourced materials, while trueBrowns focuses on a holistic approach to fashion — exploring tradition and simplicity in a modern context.
For the men
Men aren't left out of the green revolution. Past Modern offers timeless pieces in shades of olive and khaki, ensuring both comfort and sophistication.
A statement piece for every style
Whether you're drawn to the bold and beautiful or the understated and elegant, there's a green piece out there waiting to be discovered.
From statement jackets by Amaare to impeccably tailored shirts by Past Modern, Indian fashion is blooming with verdant options for every taste. So, embrace the green wave and inject a touch of nature's vibrancy into your wardrobe!