Spring has sprung: Fashion takes root in lush greens

Green is no longer just the colour of envy; it's the verdant hue taking the fashion world by storm. From emerald to olive, this season's trendsetters are embracing all shades of green, symbolising not just environmental consciousness but also a fresh start and vibrant energy. Leading Indian designers are weaving this verdant palette into their collections, offering a tapestry of styles that cater to every woman's unique sense of self.

Lakshita: Embracing many roles, one life, Lakshita's inclusive designs cater to a wide range of women. This season, they're offering a spectrum of greens in flattering silhouettes, perfect for the modern woman on the go.