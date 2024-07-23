Anant Ambani’s wedding attire sparkles with sarpench designed by mom Nita Ambani

The grand Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant showcased the family's deep appreciation for exquisite jewellery and craftsmanship, along with Anant Ambani garnering public attention for his dazzling sarpench. He wore the accessory as a sarpech during his baraat and later as a brooch during his wedding.

Known for designing exquisite jewellery pieces for the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani's rare yellow diamond necklace and Isha Ambani's luxurious pink diamond necklace, renowned jewellery brand Kantilal Chhotalal crafted the wedding sarpench for the groom.

On the brand's Instagram profile, they detailed the intricacies of the accessory, highlighting that Nita Ambani herself designed the sarpench, carefully selecting solitaires from her private collection. It featured an unmatched collection of pigeon-blood Burmese rubies and baguette-cut diamonds, blending Mughal grandeur with a bold Art Deco touch.