Respect handloom weavers because it is very difficult for them: Tollywood actress Raasi

Saris are the most comfortable and preferred choice of many women in the country. Not just Indians, but people across the world love to drape a saree. Celebrities who choose to be seen in this traditional attire are always admired, and one such actress is Raasi, a senior actress in the Tollywood industry. She was recently seen at the ongoing Silk of India Handloom Expo held at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam.

Speaking about the expo and what she liked most about the event, Raasi said, “I am so happy to be here as a guest because this is my first experience as a guest at a handloom exhibition. We have so many collections from all over India. Please do respect handloom weavers because it is very difficult for them. I saw one sari here, and they told me it took about 8 months to weave. Just see how difficult and how much patience one needs to have to make just one sari.”

The actress, who was wearing a lovely sari in a combination of pink, crimson, and gold, also spoke about her choice of sari collections. “I love saris, all kinds of materials. I don’t focus on the materials; I just see the colour and the weave. Be it printed or anything, if I like it, I just pick it up.”

Regarding her preference for saris over other outfits, she shared, “I mostly prefer saris. If I go out to shop, my hand always reaches out for a saree rather than any other outfit.”

Speaking about her fashion choices and how she likes getting dressed up, she said, “Fashion depends on your thoughts and how one picks the things they wear.

The saree that I am wearing reflects my ideas and thoughts. It depends on each person. Some prefer to wear western outfits, especially girls. They come and ask me how to carry myself in a sari, and I have been wearing saris for the past 30 years. When it comes to jewellery, I love jhumkas very much and prefer them. I have a large collection of jhumkas.”