Ruby, the birthstone of July, takes centre stage in this collection

Timeless elegance

As we delve into the world of ruby cuts and styles, Elena highlights the gem’s unique versatility. “The hardness and uniform colour distribution of rubies allow for creative freedom,” she explains. “Gem cutters can create unconventional shapes like portrait cuts, perfect for a touch of elegance, or playful hearts and kites for a more personal statement.” While traditional cuts remain a popular choice for showcasing the brilliance of high-quality rubies, the gemologist notes that lower-value stones offer a playground for artistic experimentation.

Rare stones

When asked about what defines a truly exceptional ruby, Elena emphasises rarity. “The highest quality rubies embody the very features that have made them so coveted for centuries,” she says. “Pure red hues, free from unwanted undertones, and subtle inclusions that enhance, rather than detract from the beauty of the stone are all hallmarks.” She adds that size often plays a role, with larger gems being rarer and therefore more valuable.

However, she acknowledges the limited availability of these high-quality stones. “Don’t be surprised if you don’t find a vast selection,” she advises. “Truly exceptional rubies are a rare treasure.”

Rubies reimagined

The perception of rubies has undergone a fascinating shift in recent times. “Rubies have always been admired for their rich history and association with strength and passion,” Elena observes. “They stand alongside emeralds and sapphires as the holy trinity of gemstones.” However, she notes a growing trend — rubies are finding their way into everyday, playful pieces, captivating a wider audience.

“Auction houses regularly showcase both traditional and contemporary ruby jewellery, solidifying the enduring popularity of this fiery gem,” she adds. She observes a move towards embracing colour in jewellery, “People are opting for playful colours like rubies instead of traditional diamonds, especially for engagement rings.”

Allure of gemstones

Elena’s fascination with gemstones is palpable. “There’s something mesmerising about their vibrant colours. They radiate harmony and beauty. These exquisite gems, with their natural flaws, remind us that perfection isn’t everything — imperfections are what make things unique,” she adds.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin