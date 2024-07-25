Taapsee Pannu takes the internet by storm with her latest ethnic look

Taapsee Pannu’s social media posts frequently reflect her deep love for saris, an enduring garment that captures the hearts of many. Countless actresses often showcase their fondness for saris through their stylish ensembles, and the latest to do so is Taapsee herself. This comes as she gears up for the highly anticipated release of her upcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, set to premiere on August 9, continuing the enthralling tale where its predecessor, Haseen Dillruba, left off. In a series of captivating images, Taapsee shares a glimpse of her stunning red sari, embodying the drama and mood of her character. The sari, though plain, is adorned with a beautiful white ornate border that elevates the entire look. Adding a contemporary twist to her traditional attire, she pairs it with a sleeveless blouse, exuding an aura of elegance and sophistication.
Completing her traditional ensemble, Taapsee accessorises with stud earrings and bangles, enhancing her graceful appearance. Her makeup is flawlessly executed, featuring well-contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and a dash of maroon on her lips. Her hair, styled with flowers as a perfect accessory, adds a touch of charm and completes her enchanting look.
Prior to this, Taapsee Pannu took our breath away in another stunning red sari. This time, the subtle golden borders elevated the entire look. She paired it with a matching sleeveless red blouse, exuding elegance and charm. With her voluminous hair left open and minimal makeup flawlessly executed, the actress looked like an absolute diva!
Taapsee Pannu has been actively promoting her upcoming film with an impressive array of saris, and we have the proof. Her social media is adorned with numerous images of her flaunting saris, often accompanied by captions subtly hinting at the movie. In one breathtaking look, Taapsee is seen wearing a stunning blue sari paired with a sleeveless blouse. Adding an intriguing touch, she adds colour-contrasting red bangles and a red rose tucked into her hair. We love how Taapsee completes the ensemble with winged eyeliner and a shimmery lip shade, effortlessly pulling off the look.