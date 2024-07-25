Taapsee Pannu takes the internet by storm with her latest ethnic look

Taapsee Pannu’s social media posts frequently reflect her deep love for saris, an enduring garment that captures the hearts of many. Countless actresses often showcase their fondness for saris through their stylish ensembles, and the latest to do so is Taapsee herself. This comes as she gears up for the highly anticipated release of her upcoming film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, set to premiere on August 9, continuing the enthralling tale where its predecessor, Haseen Dillruba, left off. In a series of captivating images, Taapsee shares a glimpse of her stunning red sari, embodying the drama and mood of her character. The sari, though plain, is adorned with a beautiful white ornate border that elevates the entire look. Adding a contemporary twist to her traditional attire, she pairs it with a sleeveless blouse, exuding an aura of elegance and sophistication.

Completing her traditional ensemble, Taapsee accessorises with stud earrings and bangles, enhancing her graceful appearance. Her makeup is flawlessly executed, featuring well-contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and a dash of maroon on her lips. Her hair, styled with flowers as a perfect accessory, adds a touch of charm and completes her enchanting look.