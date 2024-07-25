This homegrown label’s pre-fall edit is elegance personified
A visionary and storyteller, fashion designer Ridhi Mehra’s pre-fall collection, Hunar is an extension of her much celebrated bridal collection, Safarnama, celebrating love through a kaleidoscope of emotions. The colour scape of the collection continues from Safarnama's captivating palette, incorporating brilliant shades of emerald greens, intense blues, bright reds, royal purples and radiant pastel hues like blush pink, ivory, and champagne on luxurious fabrics like silk, chanderi, georgette, organza and chiffon.
“Grandeur is reimagined through these exquisite yet soothingly appealing pieces from Hunar, resonating with the free-spirited, modern Indian woman who embraces tradition with elegance and charm,” says Ridhi, who takes us through this collection of meticulously crafted anarkalis, shararas and Gharara sets imbued with intricate details and tactile embellishments.
What's the idea behind Hunar?
The idea behind Hunar is to honour and showcase the exquisite craftsmanship that defines Indian couture. It’s about weaving stories through threads, celebrating the dedication and skill of artisans. The collection aims at merging the timeless charm of traditional techniques with contemporary designs.
How different is Hunar than your previous works?
It stands out for its focus on lighter, more breathable fabrics and brighter colour palettes, making it perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Hunar offers a fresh, vibrant take, suitable for festive occasions while still embodying the elegance and sophistication associated with our brand.
How have you evolved as a designer?
Over the years, my design philosophy has evolved to embrace a more holistic approach to fashion. I’ve learned to balance tradition with innovation, ensuring that each collection tells a unique story while remaining relevant to contemporary trends. My experience has taught me the importance of sustainability and the need to support and preserve traditional craftsmanship, which is reflected in every piece I create.
What inspires you?
Inspiration comes from a myriad of sources – from the rich cultural heritage of India to the ever-evolving global fashion landscape. Nature, art, history, and even everyday life moments contribute to my creative process. The stories of the artisans and their dedication to their craft are a constant source of motivation too.
How do you approach sustainable fashion?
We focus on using eco-friendly fabrics, minimizing waste through efficient production techniques. We try to create timeless pieces that can be cherished for years, promoting a culture of mindful consumption and environmental responsibility.
What's your fall collection going to be like?
It will continue to celebrate the blend of tradition and modernity, focusing on rich, deep hues and luxurious fabrics like tissue, organza, and other rich textiles. Expect to see a stunning array of metallics and intricate traditional Persian and Kashmiri Marodi artworks. Each piece is adorned with intricate embroidery and heavy embellishments, making bold silhouettes that truly stand out.
Who's your favourite fashion icon and why?
Rekha for her timeless elegance, sophisticated style, and ability to effortlessly blend traditional and contemporary fashion. She epitomizes grace and poise, making every outfit she wears look stunningly beautiful. Her ability to remain relevant and stylish through the years is truly remarkable.