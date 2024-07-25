This homegrown label’s pre-fall edit is elegance personified

A visionary and storyteller, fashion designer Ridhi Mehra’s pre-fall collection, Hunar is an extension of her much celebrated bridal collection, Safarnama, celebrating love through a kaleidoscope of emotions. The colour scape of the collection continues from Safarnama's captivating palette, incorporating brilliant shades of emerald greens, intense blues, bright reds, royal purples and radiant pastel hues like blush pink, ivory, and champagne on luxurious fabrics like silk, chanderi, georgette, organza and chiffon.





“Grandeur is reimagined through these exquisite yet soothingly appealing pieces from Hunar, resonating with the free-spirited, modern Indian woman who embraces tradition with elegance and charm,” says Ridhi, who takes us through this collection of meticulously crafted anarkalis, shararas and Gharara sets imbued with intricate details and tactile embellishments.