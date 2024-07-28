National Lipstick Day: Lips don’t lie!

Vibrant hues that empower and transform; pop of colours that brighten any day and make a statement; matte or glossy, lipsticks are for every day. However, as we celebrate National Lipstick Day today, let’s embrace the power of lipstick as an expression of personality, confidence, and style. It’s not just a stick! It’s a lipstick and it’s got the power! The power to stand out in a crowd, the power to flaunt who you are, the power to be you, the power to make a statement, the power to rise and shine. This National Lipstick Day, let your lips do the talking! And to help you with that and also to add to your collection, we have curated a list of beautiful lip products that you must check out.
Moira Lip Divine liquid lipstick (010, Rouge) is a lightweight, waterproof composition that is blended with castor, coconut, and argan oils — a recipe that lasts a long time and applies smoothly, leaving your lips so beautiful you won't even realise you’re wearing it. The lipstick is waterproof, long-wearing, highly pigmented that lasts all day and has a smooth, matte finish. It is free from cruelty, vegan, parabens, sulphates, and phthalates.
Price: INR 1,030. Available online.
Say goodbye to sticky lips with Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick. It has a smooth, velvety texture and a deep colour payoff. It’s a sheer lip colour that applies smoothly on the lips. Moreover, the Anastasia Beverly Hills lipstick has a long-wearing formula that holds its colour for many hours. Available in shades Hush Rose and Sun Baked. Go have fun, girls!
Price: INR 2,600. Available online.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner (Dusty Rose) is used to create the look of your choice. This lip liner with a wax base provides flawless lip contouring and shaping with a smooth, matte finish. It has a strong pigmentation and a vibrant colour payoff.
Price: INR 2,200. Available online.
With Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick, the lips feel soft and engulfed by the creamy, enveloping texture. The lipstick is smooth and easy to apply, revealing its colour right away. Accessible in eye-catching hues, it ranges from partial to complete coverage.
Price: INR 390. Available online.
Make a Statement This National Lipstick Day with Kylie Cosmetics. From creamy nudes for a natural everyday look to bold, statement-making mattes, there’s a shade for every mood, every occasion, and every woman who wants to celebrate her individuality with a touch of undeniable flair. Try their PC Matte Lip Kit, Velvet Lip Kit, Matte Lipstick, High Gloss, or the Plumping Gloss.
Price: INR 1,800 to INR 3,400. Available online.
It’s time to flaunt your boldest shades or discover your perfect new one. A swipe of lipstick isn’t just about adding a pop of colour; it’s a statement of confidence, a way to express your unique personality. Find your perfect match from these tempting Etude options: Glow fixing tint, Fixing tint bar, Dear Darling Water gel lip & cheek tint.
Price: INR 450 to INR 1,150. Available online.
The Body Shop Peptalk Lipstick is your finishing touch, a dash of moisturisation added in no time, and a quick hint of colour applied on the way to brunch, all in one compact, travel-friendly, refillable case. The best of both worlds, this lipstick is a blend of matte and satin with a velvet finish, providing the colour payoff and coverage of a heavy-duty lipstick without that tacky feeling. Not too shiny, but not too matte either.
Price: INR 1,095. Available online.
The Swiss Beauty Select High on Shine Lipstick brings a touch of luxury to everyday wear with its mirror-shine finish. It offers a glazed-lip effect that lasts for over 6 hours without smudging or bleeding. Available in 11 diverse and intensely pigmented shades, these lipsticks provide full coverage in a single swipe. The comfortable and lightweight formula of the lipstick is enriched with Vitamin E, which keeps the lips nourished and hydrated throughout wear. This combination of dazzling lustre, long-lasting wear, and lip-loving benefits makes the High on Shine Lipstick a perfect choice for those seeking glamour and comfort in their lip products.
Price: INR 410. Available online.
Celebrate National Lipstick Day with Plum’s Twist & Go Matte Crayon. This isn’t just any lipstick; it’s a hydration hero. The creamy formula, enriched with Primer Oil Complex, delivers a bold matte finish without compromising on lip comfort. Its convenient twist-up design makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and long-lasting wear.
Price: INR 699. Available online.