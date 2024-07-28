National Lipstick Day: Lips don’t lie!

Vibrant hues that empower and transform; pop of colours that brighten any day and make a statement; matte or glossy, lipsticks are for every day. However, as we celebrate National Lipstick Day today, let’s embrace the power of lipstick as an expression of personality, confidence, and style. It’s not just a stick! It’s a lipstick and it’s got the power! The power to stand out in a crowd, the power to flaunt who you are, the power to be you, the power to make a statement, the power to rise and shine. This National Lipstick Day, let your lips do the talking! And to help you with that and also to add to your collection, we have curated a list of beautiful lip products that you must check out.