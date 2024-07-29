Channeling LA’s eternal sunshine

Birkenstock 1774 is trading the cobblestones of Europe for the sun-drenched boulevards of Los Angeles with its new collection, Eternal Sunshine. This two-part drop is a love letter to the city’s eclectic spirit, reimagining classic Birkenstock silhouettes with a distinctly Californian flair.

The collection is a masterclass in contrasts. Rustic materials meet modern techniques, while citrus hues blend seamlessly with earthy tones. The result is a range of footwear that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. The brand has captured the essence of LA, a place where the past and present coexist in perfect harmony.

The first drop, in June, was a nostalgic nod to the 1960s and 70s. The iconic Arizona and Milano models are reimagined in spray-painted raffia, evoking the carefree spirit of surf culture. A transparent PVC version, reminiscent of the era’s plexiglass interiors, adds a futuristic twist.

The August release takes inspiration from the 1980s and 90s. The Madrid and Milano get a glossy leather update, while the new Eliscu clog and Sylt slide are crafted from stone-washed denim. These styles embody the laid-back, lived-in aesthetic of LA, offering both comfort and style.