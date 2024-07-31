Homegrown heroes: The ultimate BFF tee gift guide

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for your BFF, a stylish t-shirt can be a winning choice. And what better way to show your support for both your friend and homegrown talent than with a tee from an Indian fashion brand?

Here are 5 homegrown apparel brands that are making waves in the fashion industry and offer unique and stylish t-shirt options:

Wear8: Where tradition meets streetwear

For a friend who appreciates a blend of tradition and modernity, Wear8 is the perfect choice. This brand infuses Indian art forms into contemporary streetwear, creating pieces that are both stylish and culturally relevant.

Snitch: Fast fashion with a twist

If your BFF loves to stay on top of the latest trends, Snitch is the brand for them. Known for its edgy designs and affordable prices, Snitch offers a range of t-shirts that cater to the modern urbanite.

Farak: Redefining streetwear

For the friend who appreciates unique and culturally rich fashion, Farak is a must-consider. This brand blends South Asian heritage with contemporary streetwear, creating pieces that are both stylish and meaningful.

Harago: Luxury with a conscience

If your BFF has a penchant for luxury, Harago is the way to go. This brand combines traditional Indian textile techniques with modern design, resulting in exquisite and ethically produced t-shirts.

Drapery Silk: Sari-inspired streetwear

For the friend who loves a touch of Indian heritage in their wardrobe, Drapery Silk offers a unique take on the t-shirt. Inspired by the brand's sari roots, these tees incorporate elements of traditional Indian design.