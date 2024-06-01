Get the perfect vintage vibe with Heeramandi-inspired jewellery pieces

Heeramandi and its beautiful women have been the talk of the town ever since the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hit the OTT screens.
Apart from the opulence and grandeur of the beautifully curated set, the eight-episode saga is not only a study in culture, colour, and historical grandeur, but it is also a visual feast of outfits and exquisite jewellery infused heavily with Mughal influences.
Here are some jewellery pieces inspired by some classic looks from the series
This Nasrin Head Jewel from Aulerth designed by Suneet Varma is crafted with ethereal Iceberg stones and further accentuated by a conglomeration of Pastel Plum pearls and will help you recreate this beautiful look of Sonakshi Sinha’s mesmerizing character, Fareedan. Priced at Rs 27,000.
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Bibbojaan is becoming an internet sensation and everyone’s favourite. To get her famous maang tikka looks, head over to Tribe Amrapali and get this Silver Mahitha Maangtikka that is exquisitely handcrafted out of silver with antique gold plating with the perfect vintage vibe. Priced at Rs 14,729.
Richa Chaddha, even with minimal screen time, blew everyone away with her spectacular performance in the series. To get a statement neckpiece like hers, check out this Silver Navratna Inaaya Necklace from Tribe Amrapali which is an exquisite fusion of nine gemstones. The is a priceless and timeless addition to your jewel box, just like Richa’s character Lajjo. Priced at Rs 13,287.
Alamzeb’s beautiful naths symbolize tradition, culture, and perhaps even rebellion. This beautiful Dilashad Nose Ring from Aulerth designed by Suneet Varma, is made using reincarnated brass, reclaimed metal, and engineered stones. This nose ring portrays an interplay of kundan work in a meenakari setting and will make you feel like a part of that time itself. Priced at Rs 7,500.
The intricately detailed and stunning earrings that Manisha Koirala’s fierce character Mallika Jaan adorned in Heeramandi, were nothing short of a wonder. These beautiful Gilded Crescent Bridal Earrings from Aulerth designed by Tribe Amrapali will help you get a classic and regal look. The essence of gilded crescent motifs studded with brilliant crystals come together to create this quintessential pair of earrings. Priced at Rs 17,000.