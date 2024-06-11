Father's Day 2024: Gifts to make your dad feel extra special

Our dads are the unsung heroes of our lives, standing strong as our biggest supporters and guiding lights. No matter the problem, dads are always there, ready with a solution and a reassuring smile. Our fathers constantly strive to make us smile and ensure our safety and happiness. From fixing our broken toys to offering invaluable life advice, dads wear many hats with grace and resilience. Their unwavering love and support guide us through life’s ups and downs. With their wisdom, humour and unwavering support, they enrich our lives in countless ways, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts. They have always fulfilled every little one of our wishes, and it's our turn to give back. So here's to our beloved dads, our everyday superheroes, whose love and guidance inspire us to reach for the stars and live our best lives.
The Coach Leather Blazer is inspired by the '70s tailored silhouettes. This supple leather blazer features a notched collar and large patch pockets detailed with our Heritage “C” Hardware. The Signature-lined, single-breasted design is finished with a chest pocket, a back vent for added mobility and the brand's tailored tag on the sleeve. Priced at Rs 46,000.
Michael Kors Camel Suede Varick Backpack is designed to withstand daily use. It is detailed with an array of outside pockets and a trolley sleeve that makes travelling easy. A snap fastening reinforces the drawstring top to keeps all your essentials securely in place, and it has a padded back panel with adjustable straps for comfort. Inside, a dedicated slip pocket protects your tablet or laptop. Priced at Rs 69,000.
The Hudson Workbag features a spacious and well-organised interior, providing plentiful space to carry essentials for a productive day at the workplace. The main compartment comfortably accommodates laptop, documents, notebooks and other work-related items, while multiple pockets and compartments help to stay organised and efficient. Priced at Rs 13,999.
Arrow’s Contrast Collar Colour Block Polo Shirt is crafted meticulously, radiating both comfort and elegance. Its elegant style will simply elevate his ensemble, whether he's hanging out with family or attending a laid-back get-together. Its fitted silhouette and simple lines give off an image of carefree sophistication, while the delicate detailing gives it some personality and flair. The polo shirt is a classic wardrobe staple that comes in a variety of colours and designs to suit every taste. Give the present of carefree elegance this Father's Day. Priced at Rs 1,247.
Elevate your dad's style with the Titan Men's Timeless Style Watch, which is an exquisite combination of sophistication and modernity. Crafted thoughtfully, the watch exudes simplicity and elegance, making it ideal for both formal occasions and everyday wear. The bold black dial with a minimalist design personifies every father’s role in his children’s lives. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, it is a practical choice, keeping him punctual and organised throughout the day. Its reliable quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while its durable build ensures long-term endurance and resilience. So this Father’s Day give the gift of timeless elegance to your favourite superhero. Priced at Rs 3,995.
The Man Company’s Hero Eau de Parfum is crafted with the modern man in mind. It is a fragrance that embodies grace and style. Just as fathers provide a sense of security and comfort, this wraps your dad in a comforting embrace of sophistication and charm. With its distinctive blend of masculine notes, it allows your dad to express his unique personality and leave a lasting impression wherever he goes. As the fragrance develops, hints of leather and wood emerge, adding depth and warmth. Priced at Rs 1,499.
Allen Solly Men’s Solid Leather Wallet has minimalist silhouette features with multiple card slots, compartments and spacious billfold, providing ample space to organise cash, cards and other essentials with ease. Whether he's heading to the office, running errands or travelling abroad, this versatile wallet keeps his valuables secure and organised, while adding a touch of refinement to his ensemble. Priced at Rs 899.
Jay Sun sunglasses in butterscotch colour by Rosvin Bugs is the perfect blend of classic style and modern coolness, just like dad himself! Price on request.
This Father's Day, celebrate the man who's always had your back with a gift that reflects his strength, character, and enduring love. Tribe Amrapali, known for its handcrafted treasures, offers curated jewellery perfect for celebrating the fathers and father figures in your life. Whether it's a bold bracelet, a distinguished ring, brooches, or elegant cufflinks, a gift from Tribe Amrapali serves as a constant reminder of deep appreciation and love. Price on request.
Father’s Day is right around the corner and Tego's Dad Pack is all your father needs for his daily active pursuits. This collection of Premium Athletic Gear is the perfect gift to keep your dad active and elevate his fitness game. The pack include Core T-shirt, Core Performance Shorts, Coolmax socks, and the Rapid Bottle. Priced at Rs 3,299.
Say thank you to dad with a Father’s Day gift he’ll love, wear and wear on repeat. A present that is both practical and meaningful, it’s time to give your father’s wardrobe a fun upgrade with Gap. Logos in their own place, but the title of “Dad” is truly a special one. Gap’s elevated basics level up Father’s Day gift this year with a Tee that says it all. Choose matching shirts for you and your dad from a range of cool, functional fashion options from Gap and celebrate Father’s Day with your serial-chiller dad. Price on request.
Celebrate your daddy cool with ECCO footwear, designed for comfort and style. Whether your dad enjoys casual strolls, intense sports, or simply appreciates a well-crafted shoe, ECCO has something for every occasion. Celebrate your dad with a gift that not only looks great but feels fantastic – because he deserves the best. Price starts at Rs 9,999. Price on request.
Elevate dad's summer wardrobe with these versatile shorts from XYXX, crafted for both style and utility. Featuring a functional fly with zippered closure, belt loops, and ample pockets, they're perfect for leisurely strolls or casual outings. Priced at Rs 949.
As Father's Day approaches, celebrate the extraordinary man in your life with a gift that embodies his timeless legacy — a luxurious leather creation from Language. The contemporary and classic designs are crafted by the brand to global standards, making them investment-worthy treasures that will become cherished heirlooms for generations to come. Price on request.
Gift a Rosso Brunello sandal, which is an epitome of comfort. The brand renowned for its bespoke craftsmanship and timeless designs, has a stunning selection of men's footwear perfect for Father's Day gifting. From suave sliders to elegant sandals, this collection will elevate every father’s wardrobe with solace and style. It is an immaculate choice for dads who appreciate both refinement and ease in their summer footwear. Price on request.
Elevate your dad's skincare routine with rivona Charcoal Exfoliating Body Wash, specially formulated to deliver a deep pore cleansing and refreshing experience. Infused with the natural goodness of charcoal, rice granules, and tea tree oil, this body wash offers a unique combination of exfoliation, purification, and rejuvenation. Priced at Rs 898.
The enticing aroma of Recharge Men Luxury Perfume from French Essence with its stimulating fragrance that awakens senses makes for a perfect gift this Father's Day. It has citrus, bergamot, and pineapple top notes with the base notes of amber and musk, and the middle notes of pink pepper, adding a hint of spiciness. It creates a burst of freshness that lasts all day long. This is the scent to choose if you're looking for something vibrant and energising to gift your dad. Price on request.
A brooch will instantly upgrade your dad's suit, no doubt. This ornate elephant brooch is cast in 18kt gold with diamonds and bright ruby eyes by Nornament makes for a perfect gift that is sure to get passed on to the generations to come. Price on request.
Kimirica’s Father’s Day Gift Sets is inspired by the French philosophy of ‘L’Art de Vivre'. The French Note Collection invites fathers to pause and enjoy the moment with luxurious bath essentials. Infused with the relaxing aroma of authentic French Lavender, and enriched with soothing aloe vera and nourishing almond oil, this collection offers a sophisticated retreat. It’s an elegant, ideal gift that embodies the essence of French sophistication and self-care, reminding him to take time out for himself amidst the chaos of daily life. Priced at Rs 1,599. Price on request.
Fabindia Natural Cotton Embroidered Slim Fit Shirt is crafted to perfection. It blends the comfort of cotton with intricate Chikankari embroidery, making it a delightful gift for your dad. Priced at Rs 1,599.