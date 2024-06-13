Father's Day 2024: All for daddy dearest

Finding the perfect gift for dad can be a daunting task, especially when he claims he doesn’t need anything at all. But fear not! We’ve scoured the market to curate a list of the best gifts for every type of dad. From classic, fatherly essentials like handcrafted cufflinks to stylish updates like Italian-crafted shoes, our guide has something for everyone
Celebrate Father’s Day with a gift that mirrors timeless style and sophisticated taste. The Ice blue kurta from Talking Threads is adorned with exquisite (pintuck) stitch detail all over the front and kantha running stitch all over the kurta makes for an exquisite gift. Priced at Rs 16,000.
The world of chess has received a dramatic glow-up of late, thanks to the popularity of Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit. The premiere silverware brand, Kollage, has come up with the Hexa chess set. It is made in a hexagonal form and makes playing chess a classy affair. It comes packed in a shiny glass box with a chess board printed on top. Each piece is packed in a felt cloth. The chess pieces are made in resin silver where pure electrolytic copper is coated with fine silver. Price on request.
This Father’s Day, honour the fathers who cherish luxury and have a passion for fine fragrances with LilaNur Parfums. Davana Cedre from the brand is fit for the God’s! An Indian plant holy to the Hindu deity Shiva, the god of transformation, Davana is prized for the multi-faceted, herbaceous scent of its flowers and leaves, which add a flash of green to the lush blooms of devotional garlands and bouquets. In this unique composition, the plant’s enticing balsamic fruitiness meets the elemental warmth of cedar, bringing a spiritual element to the grounding nature of wood and creating the sensual effect of two distinct ingredients harmonising as a beautiful whole. Priced at Rs 21,200 for 100 ml.
Pairing subtle gold or silver bands with sparkling, over-sized gems and more ostentatious designs has become the accessorising choice of stylish men all over. This Father’s Day, Hazoorilal Legacy has brought out the Kaiser Collection, a stunning array of luxury pieces designed to make this special day truly memorable.
It includes the Cuban chain bracelet, cufflinks, gold rings, diamond and blue sapphire cufflinks, and the ruby bracelet. Each piece in this collection is meticulously designed to blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication. Price on request.
The bowtie is an indication of formality throughout the world. Corneliani bowtie is a sophisticated classic. Made of silk, it will nail a drapper dress code. Priced at Rs 16,000 onwards.
The belt almost always plays a supporting role in men’s outfit. And that is why we think it makes the perfect gift. The stylish belts from Numero Uno will complete any outfit. Made from high-quality materials, it offers durability and a timeless look, ensuring your father steps out in style. Priced at Rs 1,199 onwards.
Celebrate Father’s Day with New Balance’s latest collection, redefining performance with every step. These shoes will support your dad during his morning runs, sports activities, or evening walks. The uniquely designed foam ensures ultra comfort, helping him navigate through his busy day with ease. Price on request.
Tommy Hilfiger men leather analog blue dial watch is for a fashion-savvy father who fearlessly embraces the latest styles and trends, and effortlessly showcases his forward-thinking approach to fashion. Treat your father to this exquisite timepiece, a true symbol of style and quality. Price on request. Amazon Fashion.
In case you find yourself flushed with cash, Tudor’s Ranger timepiece that marked the 70th anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition, makes the best gift. It is a tool watch celebrating the spirit of daring adventure, complete with Manufacture Calibre MT5402, a 39-millimetre case and a clasp with rapid adjustment system under extreme conditions. It is the adventurous spirit of these pioneers of arctic exploration that the latest addition to the Ranger line celebrates, offering an affordable combination of state-of-the-art watchmaking technology and historic aesthetics. Priced at Rs 2.5 lakh onwards.
If your father is a collector and admirer of fine watches, his collection will not be complete without a Grand Seiko SBGC275 – Caliber 9R 20th Anniversary Limited Edition. This limited-edition watch commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Caliber 9R Spring Drive movement. This model features a powerful, angular case design inspired by the lion, a symbol of the brand since the first Grand Seiko watch in 1960. Synonymous with strength and courage, the lion represented the aim of the original Grand Seiko team to create the very best timepiece of which they were capable in terms of accuracy, legibility, durability, and beauty, and these values remain today. Priced at Rs 1,200,000.
Nothing speaks appreciation for dads more than a purposeful gift. With Birkenstock, you get to gift him something that compliments his personality and is super functional. As a tribute to the timeless Zurich silhouette, the brand latest footwear innovation — the Zurich Tech — draws on the unmatched design language of Karl Birkenstock and is inspired by utility and innovation. Engineered for comfort and agility, its singular design and new materiality embrace the future of footwear and perfectly blend form and function. Priced at Rs 14,490.
Classic yet contemporary, the Finnion double monk strap shoes from Jimmy Choo are Italian-crafted in black brush off leather. They feature two gunmetal-tone buckles, a round toe and a leather sole. You dad can wear with fine tailoring to finish his formal looks to perfection. Price on request.
Men’s jewellery now is increasingly vast. There’s choice. Some of the leading jewellery brands launching Father’s Day collections are a case in point. The diamond cufflinks from Irasva Fine Jewellery’s exclusive Father’s Day special gifting collection, is crafted with meticulous attention to detail. They will add a touch of sophistication to any formal attire. Price on request
Prada PR17WS is arguably the most popular sunglasses, and that is reason enough to gift it for Father’s Day. These thick acetate shades with the iconic Prada logomark on temples are the perfect unisex pair for chic versatility. Prada offers these in a variety of colours. So make your pick. Price on request. At Dayal Opticals.
Did you know that there is no steadfast rule for choosing a pocket square? It is an art and should simply complement a shirt and tie, not match them. And it makes for a classy gift. The Valaya printed silk pocket square from The Tabriz Collection is an ode to, and celebrates, a mystical Persia of the 16th century through the 19th century. The collection combines Persian intricacies with the brand’s three perennial loves —the Royal legacy, the nomadic spirit and the glamour of the Art Deco period. Price on request.
Why not upgrade your dad’s luggage to first class this special day? A great duffel should make everyone else in the TSA line jealous. The Mink/ black Henry weekender bag from Perona combines contemporary style and functionality with internal zip and slip compartments, adjustable shoulder straps, and a unique colour-blocked design of soft grainy and premium fine grain leather. Priced at Rs 32,000.
Celebrate dad’s special day with the ultimate grooming indulgence: Neal’s Yard Remedies Father’s Day gift hamper from Boddess Beauty. This special hamper includes the Close shave cream, infused with skin-soothing ingredients like aloe vera and cocoa butter; the Purifying face wash, formulated with purifying juniper and anti-inflammatory calendula, and the revitalising Face scrub, enriched with exfoliating cranberry seeds and revitalising rosemary extract. Packaged in a stylish and eco-friendly hamper, this thoughtful gift set is sure to make your dad feel appreciated and pampered on his special day. Priced at Rs 7,170.
PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s exquisitely crafted ring featuring Lord Krishna with a flute carved on the centre from its exclusive Father’s Day special collection will make a one-of-a-kind gift for fathers who love jewellery with a divine touch. This thoughtfully curated piece embodies sophistication and elegance, offering the perfect token of appreciation for fathers who deserve the best. Price on request.
Ribbed Wine Glass Goblet Ash Grey Set by Nestasia is for the dad who loves to entertain. A beautiful table setting may be created with the set of six grey glasses. These gorgeous glasses are in vintage style will give an added edge to your dad's upcoming cocktail hour. They are high-quality glass and the colour won't fade with use, and will last for a very long period.
Light blue regular fit jeans for men from JACK&JONES makes for an excellent gift. It is crafted from premium quality knit cotton blend fabric with stretch, and are super comfortable for an all-day wear. It is designed with five pockets, belt loops, button-zip closure, and sits mid on the waist. Featuring a washed effect, it's sure to add an edgy look to dad's day out. Priced at Rs 3,574.
For dads who love to dress up in ethnic wear, this Orange Jaal Printed Bundi with orange solid kurta with pants from SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi will make the right gift. Price on request.
This finely crafted printed shirt embodies unique design elements, resonating with Shantanu and Nikhil's distinctive style through its signature tapping and luxurious twill silk fabric. To complete the look, your dad can pair it with S&N trousers. Priced at Rs 18,500.
This Father’s Day gift an accessory that empowers him to lead an active lifestyle with style and comfort. This Gallap shoes from Campus Activewear features various footwear technologies that offer comfort. Equipped with Air-Turbo technology, an air circulation system at the back of the shoes, it’s a perfect pair for this summer season to stay cool and comfortable during walks. Also, the Nitroboost Tech in the midsole offers high-energy returns and responsive cushioning. This makes each stride a sensation. Available in multiple colours, this shoe with a gentle fabric material is a perfect gift that your father would love to style with every outfit. Priced at Rs 2,299.
Elevate your dad's ensemble with the inherent sophistication of HUGOs beige blazer. Crafted from refined polyester fabric, this blazer boasts a solid pattern and a classic notch lapel collar, embodying timeless elegance. The subtle red brand patch inside adds a distinctive touch, while the single vent on the back enhances its tailored allure. He can achieve a chic and versatile look by pairing it with a white shirt or T-shirt and matching pants. Priced at Rs 58,000.
This Father's Day, gift your dad a pair of round-toe black slip-on loafers from Cantabil—an ideal choice for fathers with a hectic work life. Crafted from lightweight PU for the upper and featuring a TPR outsole, these loafers offer enhanced on-ground traction and slip resistance, ensuring safety and comfort. The slip-on design allows for easy wear, providing a secure grip and comfortable walk, all day long. Perfect for any occasion and easy to style, these loafers are a practical and stylish budget-friendly gift for your dad. Priced at Rs 999.
Saggar Mehra's grey cotton shirt with metal motifs and metal patch on front and back having button-hole detailing makes of a unique gift. This is for dads who would love to stand out from the crowd with a distinctive attire. Priced at Rs 24,999.
For sharp dressers, this Miracle Air Jacket (AirSense) (Ultra Light Jacket) from Uniqlo, will be the right choice. Priced at Rs 5,990.
The unique angles of the Silvertone sunglasses (MK 1153 - Silvertone) will elevate your dad's signature style. With a top bar, narrow temples and two-tone rims, this pair is made for the fashion-forward. The Silvertone comes in two hues: black with dark grey solid lenses and yellow gold-tone with light grey gradient lenses.
Acetate sunglasses from Dolce&Gabbana Spring Summer ’24 Eyewear Collection with a double-bridge aviator front and metal nose will add a designer touch to our dad's accessories collection. The temples feature a geometric shape, echoing the lines of their shiny metal plaque embellished with the engraved Dolce&Gabbana logo. The model is available in black or havana colors with a gold plate matching the color of the metal nose. Price on request.
Treat your father to the luxurious scent of Issey Miyake that is made with carefully selected ingredients. Its exceptional quality come together in this legendary niche fragrance. It is a fragrance with very intensive and highly masculine chords. Price on request.
Elevate Father's Day with Rimowa's exquisite travel selections designed in Germany. Choose from a diverse array of iconic offerings, such as Original Cabin, Never Still Canvas and Aluminium Briefcases and Aluminium Card Holders, to celebrate your dad's passion for travel this Father’s Day. Featured here is Rimowa Original Cabin crafted from high-end anodised aluminium, with han iconic luggage design, instantly recognisable with its sleek lines and signature grooves. It is best suited for business and leisure travels, and includes a complimentary leather luggage tag and a sticker.