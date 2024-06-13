Father's Day 2024: All for daddy dearest

Pairing subtle gold or silver bands with sparkling, over-sized gems and more ostentatious designs has become the accessorising choice of stylish men all over. This Father’s Day, Hazoorilal Legacy has brought out the Kaiser Collection, a stunning array of luxury pieces designed to make this special day truly memorable.

It includes the Cuban chain bracelet, cufflinks, gold rings, diamond and blue sapphire cufflinks, and the ruby bracelet. Each piece in this collection is meticulously designed to blend timeless elegance with modern sophistication. Price on request.