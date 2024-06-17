Alia Bhatt stuns in yellow floral-print vintage dress for her book launch

Reportedly, the outfit is named Lolita and is from the brand House of CB. It costs £169, which is equivalent to INR 17,901. Letting the dress be the star of the show, Alia kept her accessories and makeup minimal. For accessories, she wore just a pair of studs and strappy, white heels. In terms of makeup, she chose to go for a dewy look and defined her eyes with a winged liner and mascara, accentuated her cheek bones with a soft blush and highlighter, and painted her lips in nude. Side-parting her hair, she left her tresses in beach waves.

While the Dear Zindagi star embarked on a new journey with the launch of her first book for children ED Finds A Home, she just finished shooting for the film Jigra alongside Vedant Raina. She will be also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's next directorial Love and War, where she will be sharing the screen with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.