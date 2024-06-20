Trends
Kate Mara and Justin Bell show support for designer JW Anderson at Milan Fashion Week
The show featured a captivating runway presentation with stunning models showcasing the latest designs
Hollywood actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell turned heads at the JW Anderson show during Milan Fashion Week! “We love Jonathan [Anderson],” Kate shared. “He invited us and we were so excited to see the collection. It was a dream scenario - flying in for this amazing experience and then getting to explore Milan!”
The show featured a captivating runway presentation with stunning models showcasing the latest designs. The finale was a showstopper, leaving the audience buzzing with excitement. Jonathan himself made a grand entrance to thunderous applause, thanking everyone for attending. It was a night of fashion, fun, and star power in Milan!