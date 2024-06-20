Russell Crowe’s casual style steals the show at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Hollywood star Russell Crowe brought a touch of casual cool to Milan Fashion Week! He attended the Giorgio Armani show, sporting a relaxed look that surprised many. “Just got off the plane last night,” Crowe explained with a smile. “Molto stanco [very tired] - jet lag crazy! I just wanted to be relaxed, and if I'm relaxed, I can really enjoy the show.”

Russell wasn’t the only A-lister in attendance. The show also featured Chinese actor and global ambassador for Giorgio Armani, Hu Ge. Designer Giorgio Armani himself made a grand appearance at the end, waving to the enthusiastic crowd.