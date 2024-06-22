Tony Awards 2024 fashion highlights

Celebrities graced the red carpet at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, dazzling in glamorous attire at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. The evening featured stellar performances from artists such as Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, Rachel McAdams, and more.

This year's Tony Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in Broadway theatre across various categories, honouring the best performances, productions, and technical talents. As the stars gathered to celebrate the magic of Broadway, the night turned out to be a spectacular showcase of talent, fashion, and theatrical excellence.