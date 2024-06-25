Butter Yellow: The colour of the season radiates warmth and elegance

Butter yellow is the colour of the season, radiating warmth and elegance. This soft, velvety shade captures a sense of joy and optimism, making it a perfect choice for adding a touch of brightness to any outfit or décor. Its timeless appeal and gentle luminosity evoke feelings of comfort and sophistication, making it a versatile and uplifting hue for various styles and settings. Butter yellow is more than just a trend; it's a timeless colour that adds a touch of brightness and elegance to any environment.
Upgrade your wardrobe with an exquisite infusion of style and grace from Sameer Madan. This collection is a lively tribute to glamour, empowerment, and authenticity, aiming to boost confidence in all who wear it. Every carefully crafted piece is tailored to embrace individuality and ignite daring self-expression. Drawing inspiration from timeless beauties, the collection revolves around their appreciation for enduring elements. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Sameer Madan's collection, where style effortlessly melds with sophistication.
Celebrate the eternal moments of joy with alluring pieces by ace designer Mrunalini Rao. Crafted with incredible finesse, the collection is embroidered in resham, zardozi and pearl embroidery with flamboyant motifs and curated in luxe fabrics such as organza, dupion silk, and raw silk.
Angad's design aesthetic is inspired by pre-colonial undivided India. Being born and brought up in a Sikh family, fascinating tales of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his unified empire have made a deep impact on his subconscious mind. This is also reflected in his designs as well.
Bunaai is a fashion haven where traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary allure. Bunaai is a testament to the core of timeless ethnic and fusion wear, curated to perfection for the empowered women of today.
Ordinaree is a sustainable clothing brand, focused on creating employment opportunities within the craft community through their practices. The brand sources most of the materials locally and is conscious of their actions and its impact on the planet.