Four quick hacks to take your outfit from ordinary to extraordinary

Fashion is an expression of oneself, but how to express well in a rush? The elongated ringing of an unanswered alarm always results in haphazardly put-together pants and tops that barely go well with one another, then what happens to expression on such days? Here are four quick hacks to employ for a slay even on a not-so-good day.

The sacred scarf

A plain outfit is something that doesn't have a visual interest. Think of a plain pair of white kurti and pants or a muted monochromatic set, though these might be considered elegant and minimalistic they can turn out to be boring as well. Pop a flash of interest into your outfit with a contrasting scarf or a multi-coloured shawl. Drape it over your shoulder, tie it around your wrist, wear it around your head give your outfit the tweak it needs.

Accessories

The best and simplest way to turn a blah outfit into a wow remains in jewellery. A statement earring to a plain churidar makes it ethnic wear and an eye-catching neckpiece to a plain black bodycon dress makes it party wear. The difference a small piece of jewellery can make is tremendous. It need not always be a statement piece either. Rings, watches, chains, earrings, necklaces all kinds of accessories can be used to accentuate your look immediately.