Women's Day Special: a gifting guide featuring seven new and limited-edition products from Bengaluru-based brands

On International Women's Day, celebrating the diverse and unique personalities of women calls for thoughtful gifting that resonates with their tastes and preferences. Recognising the vast array of choices, we have curated a list of options to suit every personality, ensuring that each gift feels special and personal. From fragrances and beauty products to ensembles and fashion accessories and from indulgent chocolates to elegant flowers, there is a gift to delight every type of woman on this meaningful day.