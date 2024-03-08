Women's Day Special: a gifting guide featuring seven new and limited-edition products from Bengaluru-based brands

On International Women's Day, celebrating the diverse and unique personalities of women calls for thoughtful gifting that resonates with their tastes and preferences. Recognising the vast array of choices, we have curated a list of options to suit every personality, ensuring that each gift feels special and personal. From fragrances and beauty products to ensembles and fashion accessories and from indulgent chocolates to elegant flowers, there is a gift to delight every type of woman on this meaningful day.
Glam slam
Sugar Pop beauty brand’s limited-edition Grateful For You Kit is the best option for your glam girlies. Loaded with Longwear Kajal, Matte Eyeliner, Satin Matte Luxe Lipstick, High Shine Lip Gloss, Nourishing Lip Balm, Longwear Compact, four Nail Lacquers and a satin scrunchie, the gift box gives you the option to customise shades of your choice. ₹999. Across outlets
Arm candy
The recently launched Donelly Women’s Navy Top Handle synthetic cross-body bag by Aldo can be just the perfect addition to your wardrobe that you have been planning for summer. Featuring a jacquard finish and adjustable strap, the blue on white pattern printed bag is detailed with a push lock.₹11,999. Across outlets.
Tutti fruity
We will probably call this a safe option because fragrance is for every occasion. The limited-edition 50 Shades of Women Body Mist by Plum BodyLovin’ boasts top notes of peach, bergamot and blackcurrant; followed by orchid, raspberry and vinegar with the base of vanilla, tonka and patchouli. ₹575. Across outlets.
Twist & twirl
Fresh off the new Zanzibar collection, Nicobar’s Smocked Neck Dress in green (the symbol of hope), which is one of the three hues that represent International Women’s Day, is inspired by the serene lotus ponds of Bali. Perfect for wanderlust women, the cupro modal dress comes along with a flair and twirl-worthy skirt. ₹8,250. Across outlets.
Saccharine delights
This Be Charmed — Women’s Day Gift Hamper by haute chocolate brand Aubree is curated for those with a sweet tooth. Unbox Coffee Bites, Butterscotch White Bites, Chocolates Pack of 6 (Dark Almond Rocher and Dark Raspberry), Chocolate Bar and Diamond Cookies wrapped in special packaging for the occasion.₹1,600. Across outlets.
Emerald elegance
For the punctual ones or those needing extra help keeping up with time, Fossil’s Scarlette timepiece is a befitting choice. Featuring an interchangeable rainbow crystal top ring, black sunray dial and gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, it’s suited for seizing any occasion. The set includes two additional gold-tone stainless steel top rings — one fluted and the other studded with emerald-coloured crystals. ₹13,997. Across outlets.
Marigold magic
Who doesn’t love flowers? Apart from those allergic to them. Why not this time, instead of gifting a perishable bouquet, you hand over a Marigold DIY Grow Kit by Ferns and Petals. This convenient and easy-to-use home gardening kit includes a pot and plate, marigold seeds, natural pot mix, nutrition spray, protection spray, nutrition powder and a germination coco-peat coin. ₹1,499. Across outlets.
