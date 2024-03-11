Oscars 2024: Zendaya serves lessons in soft glam with her red-carpet spotting

While stars continue to grace the red carpet with their sartorial best at the ongoing 96th Academy Awards, it is Zendaya’s look that has truly stood out for us fashion folks.
It's never a dull moment with the Dune actress who, for the coveted Oscars 2024, traded her sand resistance and otherworldly ensembles from recent spottings with a pink column dress from Armani.
The floor-length gown, featuring a tropical theme with sequined palm tree motifs, was paired with statement drop earrings and a bracelet. Zendaya kept her look otherwise minimal and gave lessons on soft glam with muted makeup and soft wave hairstyles.
Zendaya was one of the presenters tonight and announced the award for Best Cinematography which was bagged by Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer. Previously nominated for Dunkirk, Hoyte who is a frequent collaborator with director Christopher Nolan clenched his first-ever Oscar award.
Speaking of Zendaya, known for her roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Greatest Showman and the HBO series Euphoria, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released Dune: Part Two which will be eligible for an Oscar nomination next year. The film stars Zendaya as Chani alongside Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and Austin Butler.
In an interview previously, Zendaya had talked about wanting to star in a third film for the Dune series. She shared, “Would we be down? I mean of course, Any time Denis [the director] calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah [the second Dune book] and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis.”