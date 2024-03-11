Oscars 2024: Zendaya serves lessons in soft glam with her red-carpet spotting

While stars continue to grace the red carpet with their sartorial best at the ongoing 96th Academy Awards, it is Zendaya’s look that has truly stood out for us fashion folks.

It's never a dull moment with the Dune actress who, for the coveted Oscars 2024, traded her sand resistance and otherworldly ensembles from recent spottings with a pink column dress from Armani.

The floor-length gown, featuring a tropical theme with sequined palm tree motifs, was paired with statement drop earrings and a bracelet. Zendaya kept her look otherwise minimal and gave lessons on soft glam with muted makeup and soft wave hairstyles.