Miss World contestants shine in fusion wear

The 71st Miss World which was held at a gala evening in India after 28 years at the Jio Convention Centre saw Archana Kochhar being appointed as the official designer for the event where she dressed up contestants from all the 112 countries with an innovative collection along with jewellery styled by Kolkata’s Senco Gold and Diamonds.

Talking about her experience Archana shares, “I was designing for 112 countries from all over the world. So I kept in mind their ethnicities, complexions and body types. I have taken four different colour palettes. The contestants left it to me and they were very happy to be styled by me. We took care of minor issues at a final sitting with them. I used Ahimsa silk which is silk without killing a single silkworm. This is part of the Make in India campaign. The jewellery for the contestants has been designed and styled by Senco Gold and Diamonds. Their rich craftmanship and global designs definitely put a shine on stage.”