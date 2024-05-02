Alaya F is the ultimate style diva in a tangerine bodycon dress

With an enviable wardrobe and an eye for detail, Alaya F consistently raises the bar with her fashion-forward looks, inspiring fans and fashion enthusiasts alike to embrace their individuality and express themselves with confidence. From the laid-back charm of casual attire to the resplendent glamour of red-carpet couture, Alaya effortlessly navigates the spectrum of style with finesse and flair. Whether she is channelling the girl-next-door vibe or dazzling in an uber-chic gown, she exudes confidence and charm that leaves a lasting impression.

Today, she added some amazing postcards to her lookbook and boy, we are smitten with her beauty and choice of outfit. Do you know what did she wear? This time, Alaya picked a stunning orange bodycon dress from the shelves of the brand Forever New. Her tangerine outfit showcased a one-shoulder neckline and a bold slit on the side. We saw how the actress flaunted her envious figure in the body-hugging outfit. With minimal accessories like earrings, Alaya just let her outfit do the talking. For makeup, the beauty opted for a nude eyeshadow, well-contoured cheeks, mascara and a glossy lip shade. Her hair was left open in waves.