Naomi Campbell stuns in purple Manish Malhotra sari-gown at this Indian-origin billionaire's wedding

Indian designers are winning laurels globally and how! After Alia Bhatt's MET Gala 2024 ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the creation of yet another Indian designer is turning heads. Supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted at Indian-origin billionaire Umar Kamani's wedding recently, flaunting a stunning, lavender coloured Manish Malhotra sari-gown, the pictures of which are doing rounds on the internet.

UK-based fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing's founder Umar Kamani and (his now-wife) model Nada Adelle's got married in the French Riviera. Naomi was adorned in an ombré, feathered pallu sari-gown. The pre-draped had a pleated front, a floor-length hem, a beaded belt and a see-through pallu embellished with gota work, sequin embellishments and white-and-lavender hued feather adornments. What we loved the most though was the floor-sweeping length of the pallu on the back.

The supermodel also posted a series of photos of the same, taking to her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "#Mr&MrsKamani, thank you for a DIVINE WEEKEND OF LOVE "

Take a look at the post: