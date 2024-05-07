Singer Tyla makes a stellar Met Gala 2024 debut in a sculpted sand gown

South African singer and songwriter, Tyla, ate and left no crumbs at Met Gala 2024. For her debut, she picked a dress made of sand — a perfect interpretation of this year’s Met Gala theme — The Garden of Time inspired 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard.

To bring her creative vision to life, Tyla trusted Balmain with the task. Her ensemble featured three shades of sand with micro-crystal studs and to round it off perfectly, she carried an hourglass clutch. Could it get any better?

Hands down one of the best looks from the night, the Been Thinking singer, paired her outfit with a simple gold necklace and a perfectly winged cat eyeliner.

She added discreet drama to her look with a sand dusting on her left shoulder and right palm. Even her 3D nails mimicked sand dripping and with that, she proved that she understood the assignment.

Take a look at her Met Gala 2024 outfit here: