Perfect picks in a pinch: Last-minute Mother's Day gifts she'll adore

Caught in the last-minute Mother’s Day rush? Fear not! We've curated a list of thoughtful, delightful gifts that can be snapped up just in time to make her day special.
We list out a few fashion and beauty products, which you can order at the click of a mouse from the comforts of your home. Discover how you can still dazzle mom with the perfect present, even at the eleventh hour.
Introducing Redken's exclusive holiday haircare range that will ensure your locks are party-ready and resilient for every festive gathering.
Da Milano's stunning collection of handbags will make a perfect Mother's Day gift.
Crafted with both comfort and style in mind, this kurta boasts a stunning sapphire blue and white hand-block printed cotton fabric. Its silhouette is elevated with graceful gathers, adding a touch of flair to its design. What sets this piece apart is its unique embellishment with delicate beadwork, enhancing its overall aesthetic. Moreover, the use of soft and breathable fabric ensures that your mom stays cool and comfortable throughout the day. With this kurta, she can effortlessly exude fashion-forward elegance while enjoying maximum ease and comfort.
This elegant sari features a delicate blend of blush pink and sage green hues, crafted from luxurious silk banarasi organza fabric. Adorned with intricate floral butis throughout, its allure is further accentuated by a finely detailed gold pallu. The accompanying blouse, made from golden brocade, boasts a touch of pink at the waistband, adding a subtle yet stylish contrast to the ensemble. With its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless appeal, this sari embodies the essence of banarasi tradition and sophistication, making it a standout choice for Mother's Day.
While every day is an opportunity to celebrate all moms, Mother's Day is a special occasion to shower them with extra love and appreciation. If you're looking for the perfect gift, look no further! Indus Valley's premium range of hair and skin care products are sure to make her day even more special. Featured here is a Deep Nourishing Hair Ultima Spa for Dull and Damage Hair Treatment. This quick and effective hair treatment is the perfect way to show your mom some love and appreciation. Enriched with the power of pea protein and sandalwood oil, along with 12 unique organic herbs, this proprietary formula works wonders to hair.
Orgatre’s 30 percent Vitamin C Face Serum is a luxurious gift for your mother as it is formulated with organic ingredients that work wonders for the skin. This serum contains the transformative benefits of Kakadu Plum, Orange Oil, Bergamot Oil, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Niacinamide and Vitamin C. This formula is a complete package as it minimises the pores, brightens the skin, protects from sun damage and fights signs of ageing. This Mother’s Day, give your mother the gift of vibrant and glowing skin with Orgatre’s Vitamin C Face Serum.
With Renee Citrus Blast Eau Dd Parfum, every spritz is a journey through a blooming orchard in the height of spring. With its invigorating top notes of Bergamot and Lemon, this fragrance sets the stage for an exhilarating olfactory adventure. As you delve deeper, delicate middle notes of rose, jasmine, and musk emerge, weaving together in a harmonious symphony that captivates the senses. Each spritz is a breath of fresh air, transporting you to a realm of vibrant blossoms and sun-kissed citrus trees.
Celebrate your mother and the strong woman that she is with Tego's women's activewear line that is carefully engineered with a super-soft, breathable fabric to help you stay fit and comfortable. Celebrate the many powers of a mother with Tego.
Much more than just a watch, quality timepieces tend to make for the ideal gift to mark special occasions and milestones. Beautifully blending style and luxury with horological perfection, Panerai brings to you a unique array of watches perfect that would make for the ideal gifts to honour your Mother this Mother’s Day. With statement dials, innovative materials and a wide selection of strap colours, the special list of watches offers a selection for all moods.
The Noor Fringe Sari with Fringe Jacket from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur features a full pre-draped sari that looks like a regular sari with the brand's signature fringe detail. Pair it with the fringe jacket or get a customised blouse. You can wear the fringe jacket over your favourite jeans as well.
Bayla Skin's meticulously curated Mother's Day Skincare Gift Guide is a tribute to the multifaceted essence of motherhood. Each product reflects Bayla Skin's unwavering dedication to enhancing the skincare journey, fostering radiance, and celebrating the unique glow that defines every mother.
MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick from MAC is more silky, more matte, more long wear, more pigment and more luxe! It is a revamped version of the OG MAC matte lipstick, a super silky finish matte formulation, for the perfect pout.
Liva Fabric Flowy Maxi Dress in viscose fabric is noted for its exquisite texture and lightweight, breathable properties. Made from renewable wood pulp, Liva fabric drapes nicely and feels cool against the skin, making it ideal for summer wear. It's adaptable enough to be worn in a variety of outfits, from flowing skirts to casual tees. Liva fabric is not only comfortable to wear in the summer heat, but it also adds an air of elegance and sophistication to your summer clothing.
The Linen Red Kurta adds refinement to any occasion by seamlessly combining casual and formal styles. Embrace linen's natural texture and lovely wrinkles—it's all part of its attractiveness, adding to its relaxed summer vibe.
The Braided Gizeh — a modern thong sandal from Birkenstock — is a proven classic with signature support and a refined, minimalist style.
As denim takes center stage, the new United Colors Of Benetton SS’24 collection is poised to set trends and captivate the fashion-forward audience, reaffirming its status as an indispensable staple in the world of fashion. This denim jumpsuit is comfort personified and the perfect pick for moms who are always multitasking.
Cureskin celebrates mothers by indulging them with the gift of self-care, for the invaluable role they play in our lives, by meticulously curating a selection of skincare solutions tailored to their diverse needs. The Cureskin Treatment Kit crafted by dermatologists is a thoughtful gesture addressing pigmentation, dark spots, or acne, catering to the diverse needs of today's multifaceted mothers.
Surprise mom with Thoughtful Gift Hampers from Ferns and Petals, which is sure to elevate her self-care routine. It features a personalised Today is Your Day steel mug and a fierce and feminine notebook. Complete with a rose fragrance red diffuser, Carlton London Veronica perfume, white MDF photo frame, dried mini flower bouquet, Just for You Mom sleeve, and an assortment of premium Vahdam teas. Perfect for showing appreciation to the special woman in your life, this luxurious gift set blends elegance and sentiment to create an unforgettable experience.
Introduce your mom to the magic of forever younger-looking skin with the Lakmē Absolute Youth Infinity Serum. Enriched with the Pro Retinol C complex, boasting 98 percent pure Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B3, this serum helps lift, firm, and brighten her skin. Moisturising ingredients like glycerine, Pentylene glycol, and Butylene glycol ensure her skin stays hydrated and nourished for a silky-smooth feel. Lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types, it is the perfect gift to pamper and celebrate your mom.
Surprise your mom with the perfect gift this Mother's Day by gifting her Defi Beauty's Triple Treat Set. This luxurious set includes three different shades of lip colour, ranging from subtle nudes to bold reds and everything in between. With this collection, your mom will have a diverse range of lipsticks to choose from, suitable for any occasion or mood. The bundle contains three of their best-selling lipsticks — Indian Rose, Chai Shy, and Anti Heroine. Defi Beauty Lip Suede's easy glide-on texture and weightless dose of colour will leave your mom feeling beautiful and self-assured. The formula is so hydrating and comfortable that she'll forget she's even wearing it.
Prepare to go beyond the ordinary and gift your mom Colorbar’s beauty ensemble – the Petite Eyeshadow Palettes. Each variant, comes with a spectrum of 12 mesmerising shades, inviting her to embark on a magical journey, and craft the uniquely enchanting version of ‘her’.
Luxurious Day Out Gift Set from Nat Habit contains a soothing sandalwood handmade soap, fresh chandan nagakesar ksheer lepa (luxurious face pack), pure steam distilled gulab jal, fresh five oil hibiscus nutrimask (hair mask, fresh masoor rub bath ubtan, pure ginger maricha maahu, pure beetroot crush lip butter (with ghee and raw honey, fresh whipped lemon moringa hand malai (hand cream) and therapeutic lavender unwind foot salts (two packs).
Bourbon Button Down Pleated Shirt Dress by ANI CLOTHING by Shivani Agarwal is for the classy women who doesn't like to try too hard but always turns up impeccably dressed, not a hair out of place.
Guess bags are any moms dream accessory as they can uplift any mundane outfit by giving the entire look a class touch.
This yellow jumpsuit from Style Island, founded by mother-daughter duo Malika Mehta and Tushita Mehta, is a celebration of personal style and self-expression
Rishi & Vibhuti's outfit from the Riviera collection is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, showcasing the intricate artistry of local artisans. Each garment is a labour of love, meticulously crafted to preserve and promote these age-old techniques in the modern fashion landscape.
Gift her Neude’s products that are designed to help you achieve the ultimate skin goal of ultra-nourished, supple, radiant, Hi-Glaze skin. From a peptide milk cleanser and protein enriched toner, to an overnight sleeping mask formulated using Goat Milk, Cica, Niacinamide and Chamomile, and a sunscreen that does so much more than sun protect, Neude’s skincare superheroes have been carefully formulated for your skin goals.
Elevate her style game with this exquisite bracelet that radiates elegance and sophistication. The handcuff design embraces her wrist with grace, while the textured moissanite stones embedded along the surface sparkle and glitter, capturing the light in a mesmerising dance. With its radiant rose gold plating, this bracelet exudes an exquisite charm that elevates any ensemble.
Indulge her senses with this captivating fragrance that blends citrus freshness with highlights of greens and hyacinth. Classic aromatic notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and muguet create a luxuriously deep chypre body of moss, animalic, and patchouli, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and allure.
Pamper your mother with WOW Skin Science Ubtan Glowing Skin Essentials. The kit includes an Ubtan Face Wash, Ubtan Face Serum, and Ubtan Face & Body Scrub, infused with traditional actives like turmeric, chickpea flour, almond, sandalwood oil, saffron, and rosewater. These natural ingredients work together to help dull, dry, patchy, and tired skin, revealing a clear, even-toned, soft, and supple complexion.
This Mother's Day, gift her an unique IRIS Home Fragrances Eternal Elegance Gift Box. The one-of-a-kind gift set comes with potpourri made out of dried flowers to add a subtle fragrance to the home, potpourri spray, to revitalise and keep the potpourri fragrant for days, and two captivating candles, packed in an elegant gift box.
Elevate your style with sophistication in every step, adorned with gold embellishment, these Slingback Heels by Rosso Brunello redefine elegance for the modern woman. Crafted to blend comfort with glamour, they effortlessly elevate any ensemble, ensuring you stride with confidence and grace.