Shweta Tripathi gives ‘hawa hawaii’ twist to pearly white saree by Monica & Karishma

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi aced the vintage style as she rocked a pearly white saree by the label Jade By Monica and Karishma.

Shweta on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a gamut of pictures, rocking her vintage side dressed in a pearly white saree with grey embellishments. The actress flaunted her toned midriff in a tiny embellished blouse, which had shimmer, pearls and beads.