Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep stuns in earrings from this Indian jeweller

As the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, celebrities across the world swarmed to Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to honour actress Meryl Streep, who won the Honorary Palme d'Or.

What grabbed our attention the most, however, was the gorgeous piece of earring by Indian designer Hanut Singh that the actress was spotted flaunting.

The actress chose a satin Dior wrap dress for the occasion. She kept her hair swept, tied in the back and sported a cat-eye frame. Meryl opted for minimal makeup and wore a long, dainty pendant earring designed by Hanut Singh.

Check out the post by the designer: