Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep stuns in earrings from this Indian jeweller

As the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday, celebrities across the world swarmed to Grand Theatre Lumiere's red carpet to honour actress Meryl Streep, who won the Honorary Palme d'Or.
What grabbed our attention the most, however, was the gorgeous piece of earring by Indian designer Hanut Singh that the actress was spotted flaunting.
The actress chose a satin Dior wrap dress for the occasion. She kept her hair swept, tied in the back and sported a cat-eye frame. Meryl opted for minimal makeup and wore a long, dainty pendant earring designed by Hanut Singh.
Check out the post by the designer:
Earlier, the desinger has designed for celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madonna and Megan Fox. The bijouterier takes inspiration from Mughal and Rajput craftsmanship, European art and even Art Deco architecture. He is also a descendant of the Kapurthala royal family.
Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post about Meryl Streep and said that there is no one like her.
Kareena took to her Instagram story, where she shared a post about Streep at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In the image, the icon is seen wearing a white pantsuit featuring high-waisted trousers and a blue-and-white striped shirt underneath her blazer. “O Meryl there is absolutely no one like you,” Kareena wrote.
The actress was so overcome with emotion that she first pretended to walk off the stage, but eventually began to dance to the applause. Meryl thanked Cannes in her speech for welcoming her back after over three decades, with her last appearance being for 1989’s Evil Angels.