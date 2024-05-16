Cannes 2024: Pink never gets old on Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made quite the statement on day 1 of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, when the event veteran once again rocked a hot pink dress like no other. Designed by courtiers Khaled & Marwan, the actress wore a vibrant pink gown that was accompanied by lace corset of the same colour along with sequin bustier accents that formed the centerpiece of her dress.

In addition to that,Urvashi’s dress possessed an oversized ruffled neckline which cascaded off her shoulders, which added a touch of drama and flair.

Check out the actress’ post she put up on Wednesday: