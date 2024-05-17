Trends

Top 5 statement jewellery ideas for a classy look

Follow these jewellery trends to stand out from the crowd
In the world of fashion, jewels and accessories play a very important role in styling. These statement jewellery pieces will help you stand out from the crowd. Here are five statement jewellery ideas to make the best impression.

Elegant Cascades: Long earrings offer an elegant and dramatic effect. The intricate details embody sophistication in every move. From formal events to casual outings, these statement pieces add a touch of glamour and drama. Embrace the enchantment of long earrings from Kama Jewelry and add a dash of elegance to any occasion. Priced at Rs 31,500.

Brilliant Drops: These stunning earrings from ORRA Fine Jewellery features radiant diamonds that exude timeless beauty. They will add that extra sparkle to your everyday look. Priced at Rs 22,392.

Guardian Charms: These guardian charms from Bluestone showcases excellent craftmanship, and is a symbol of protection and blessings. They are a perfect blend of positivity and balance. By wearing these earrings, one embodies the beauty of harmony and the power of wisdom. Priced at Rs 25,060.

Graceful Elegance:  Each pair of earrings reflect the timeless beauty of the cosmos. They add up a special touch of love and sophistication to make a statement look. Hence these earrings make the perfect accessory for those who appreciate beauty in its purest form. Priced at Rs 11,076.

Radiant Circles: These hoops from Swarovski will elevate any outfit with ease. Embrace the power of hoops and unlock a world of endless possibilities for self-expression and refinement. Priced at Rs 13,900.

