Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani stuns in orange gown for her second outing

Kiara Advani made her stunning second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant orange gown designed by Maison Alaia.

On Monday, May 20, taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of her look and captioned the post saying, “Had a wonderful discussion with Nick Vivarelli at the @variety panel along with my fellow honorees, sharing insights on the growing landscape for women in cinema.”

While representing India at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, hosted by Vanity Fair, Kiara wore an elegant orange gown paired with golden accessories. She opted for this stunning ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Alaia. The gown was noted for its turtleneck design, bodycon fit, front-length hem slit, and elegant draping, highlighting her sophisticated style on the red carpet. Her flawless makeup complemented her look, underscoring her status as a fashion icon at the festival.

On the Work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the action-thriller Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar and Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan in the lead role. She is also set to debut in the YRF spy universe alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s action-thriller film Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh.