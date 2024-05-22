Priyanka Chopra spotted in long hair at Bvlgari event a day after she stunned fans with short hairstyle

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen attending two high profile events for luxury brand Bvlgari in Rome, Italy. At the brand’s 140th anniversary celebration on Monday, the actress debuted with a new hairstyle – a short wavy bob framing her face. This chic haircut was specifically chosen to accentuate the gorgeous Serpenti Aeterna necklace she wore, featuring an astounding 140 carats of pear-shaped diamonds that took 2,400 hours of labour to create.

However, on Tuesday’s Bvlgari event, several fresh photos and videos of the actor was shared with her signature long locks, revealing the bob was just a temporary wig. Fans were quick to notice her hair switcheroo and took to social media to compliment the actress's beauty and sense of style, regardless of her hairstyle. "So, the queen didn't cut her hair; it was a wig...she got us. "Stunning as always," one fan said. Others referred to her as a "gorgeous brown Barbie" and joked that her appearance should be "arrested for causing distraction everywhere."