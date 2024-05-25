From gymnast to designer: Ritika Kulshreshtha revolutionizes gymnastics costumes in India

Trial and error

Not too long ago, when Kulshreshtha was a professional gymnast, leotards from the US could not be shipped to India. “The only two ways to procure the costume were that you asked someone in the US to get it for you, or you asked your seniors who were going to an international tournament to buy a leotard from the stalls at the competition venue. But those wouldn’t be customised to the theme of your performance,” she says.

Kulshreshtha felt she needed to do something about it. So, in 2017, she enrolled in a fashion design course at Pearl Academy to create appropriate costumes.

The first thing Kulshreshtha made was a customised t-shirt for gymnasts. “There are many sports t-shirts for football or basketball players, but none for gymnasts. So, I printed a gymnast-themed t-shirt and gave it to my sister. She is the guinea pig for all my experiments,” she says with a chuckle.

Her sister, Mallika Kulshreshtha, 21, is also a gymnast. When she wore the t-shirt to her gym, it immediately caught people’s attention, and they asked her to get more.

“So, I printed a bunch of them. That’s how I started my sportswear business. It began with gym t-shirts, so I named my brand ‘Ritika Gym Tees’,” she says.

In 2020, Kulshreshtha made her first leotard and tried it on her sister. The stitches came apart after the first jump. “I got the fabric from the US, but I didn’t know what thread to use. I used a cotton thread, which didn’t hold the stitch,” she says. So, she took the thread from her old costumes and went to fabric markets in Delhi to look for a match.