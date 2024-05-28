Match the Summer vibes with these floral-inspired luxury bags

This Summer let your accessories do the fashion talk for you! Check out these floral-inspired bags for all occasions. Be it day events to brunches or evening parties and cocktail dinners, there is something for everybody. The designs and utility make the bags a good addition to your wardrobe. From crossbody bags to long slings, from knotted potli-style to graceful shoulder bags, you would find them all. What more, many have adapted traditional Indian art on the body of the bags, showing once more that fashion is a platform for artistic expressions.