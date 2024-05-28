Match the Summer vibes with these floral-inspired luxury bags

This Summer let your accessories do the fashion talk for you! Check out these floral-inspired bags for all occasions. Be it day events to brunches or evening parties and cocktail dinners, there is something for everybody. The designs and utility make the bags a good addition to your wardrobe. From crossbody bags to long slings, from knotted potli-style to graceful shoulder bags, you would find them all. What more, many have adapted traditional Indian art on the body of the bags, showing once more that fashion is a platform for artistic expressions.
This cross-body daisy -inspired bag is perfect for those who are in love with the colour black and consider it to be complementing all colours. Freshly picked from the Spring'24 Floral collection by Coach, this bag is elegant and pretty with considerate space to fit in all your essentials.
Available online . Price on Request.
This Jimmy Choo Avenue Sling Bag gives off a 3D effect of coming straight from a bougainvillea bush. The slight ruffles formed by what resemble the flower petals gives this dark pink bag a reason to stand out in the crowd.
Available online. Price on Request.
This classic beauty from Bottega Veneta gives a beautiful knotted illusion throughout the bodice of the bag which makes it look elegant and fashionable with its quilted design. With a firm holding, the bag is strong enough to create an impression as well keep your belongings safe. It can pair perfectly well with all your day-looks.
Available online. Price on Request.
This leather Embroidered Draw String Bag by Cord takes us back to local flavours with hand embroideries on the body. The unique dark green colour allows you to experiment with your looks that would complement your accessories. The drawstring makes it easier to access the contents of the bag while the shoulder sling suits the most preferred form of carrying a bag. The light hues of green, blue, peach, colours which make up the embroidery stands out in the darker hues of green.
Available online. Price on Request
If you prefer to opt for long sling bags in pastel colours with intricate detailing, then check out Rah Naqshi Bag by Isbandh. Inspired from Kashmiri handicrafts, this bag is skillfully crafted by local artisans who use the age-old technique of Papier Mache. The bag is light-weight and sturdy which adds to the usefulness of the piece.
Available online. Price on Request
This Flora bracelet crossbody bag from Kate Spade is sure to make heads turn. In bright yellow, which is the most preferred colour of the season, this simple yet classy bag stands out due to its flower shaped body. A statement maker in any day events or evening parties, this one is a must-have in your accessories.
Available online. Price on Request.