New sustainable fashion brands leading the conscious movement towards eco-friendly clothing options

Shopping for sustainable fashion has become increasingly accessible in recent years. The rise in consumer awareness about the environmental and ethical impact of the fashion industry has led to may eco-friendly clothing options. Here is a list of lesser-known brands that are currently focusing on a more sustainable, conscious mindset in their brand ideology.

An ode to our planet

Inspired by the idea of an escape into nature’s embrace, Shop Kohra has launched a new collection for World Environment Day — A Far Away Escape. It exemplifies conscious style that transcends seasons and trends, inviting everyone to connect with nature and their inner selves. It is an ode to the beauty of our planet with a predominance of earthy colour palette, from stark whites to fresh ochres that mirrors nature’s tranquility. The brand has used materials like aloe vera, eucalyptus, organic cotton, banana fiber, hemp, tencel, and modal silk for the collection that reflects its commitment to sustainable fashion.