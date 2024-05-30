New sustainable fashion brands leading the conscious movement towards eco-friendly clothing options

Shopping for sustainable fashion has become increasingly accessible in recent years. The rise in consumer awareness about the environmental and ethical impact of the fashion industry has led to may eco-friendly clothing options. Here is a list of lesser-known brands that are currently focusing on a more sustainable, conscious mindset in their brand ideology.
An ode to our planet
Inspired by the idea of an escape into nature’s embrace, Shop Kohra has launched a new collection for World Environment Day — A Far Away Escape. It exemplifies conscious style that transcends seasons and trends, inviting everyone to connect with nature and their inner selves. It is an ode to the beauty of our planet with a predominance of earthy colour palette, from stark whites to fresh ochres that mirrors nature’s tranquility. The brand has used materials like aloe vera, eucalyptus, organic cotton, banana fiber, hemp, tencel, and modal silk for the collection that reflects its commitment to sustainable fashion.
Each piece tells a unique story, offering freedom of movement in shorts and skirts, sophistication in pants, and effortless allure in coordinated sets. Every design speaks of confidence and self-expression, encouraging individuality while making a conscious choice to protect our environment.
Recycle and reuse
Unirec is one of the few sustainable brands from India that manufactures garments made from recycled PET bottles. Every garment made by the brand helps in recycling on average 10-12 plastic bottles of 1 ltr each. There are brands that do manufacture t-shirts but Unirec not only manufactures trendy t-shirts but also formal jackets, sleeveless jackets, and trousers, and very soon will be launching their women’s collection too.
Responsible fashion
House of Mae’s philosophy is rooted in versatility, inclusivity, and the comfort of embracing one’s own style. The brand prioritises cautious production, eschewing the mass production model. It embraces the made-to-order approach to minimise wastage and align with the ideology of mindfulness and sustainability in production.
This dedication not only reflects in the commitment to responsible fashion but also ensures a tailored experience for all the customers. The brand also prioritises the integrity of thoughtful design and deliberate artistry over rapid expansion. Furthermore, it upholds a stringent zero-plastic policy in its packaging and logistics, ensuring that every aspect of its operation aligns with its sustainable principles. This dedication to eco-friendly practices underscores its ethos of responsible fashion, where quality and environmental consciousness take precedence over quantity and convenience.
