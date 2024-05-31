The hottest nature-inspired jewellery trends for summer

Summer is all about embracing the outdoors, soaking up the sunshine, and revelling in nature's beauty. This season, nature-inspired jewellery has become the most sought-after trend, with designs that reflect the wonders of the natural world. Wearing fine jewellery not only makes a fashion statement but also connects us to the environment.

Designers are using a variety of materials, from resins and unique elements to volcanic ash, to craft pieces that mirror the breathtaking sculptures found in nature. The artistic blend of form and scale in these designs requires patience and a deep understanding of each element's character, whether raw and bold or delicate and serene. The contrast between bold and delicate elements, particularly in floral designs, often stands out. Flowers, symbolising special moments and emotions, are meticulously studied and reimagined to suit individual tastes. Their fragility, transience, and vibrant colours make them perfect for jewellery.

Here are some of the standout nature-inspired jewellery items trending this summer: