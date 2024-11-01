Madhuri Dixit radiates festive elegance in a stunning ivory-silver salwar kurta paired with a vibrant green dupatta

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. A true embodiment of grace, the Bollywood icon captivates with both her acting prowess and her impeccable style. This Diwali, Madhuri joined the festive cheer, sharing enchanting photos in a stunning ethnic ensemble to extend her wishes to fans. Draped in an exquisite ivory-silver salwar-kurta paired with a rich green dupatta, she redefined elegance with a vibrant touch. The deep green dupatta flowed gracefully over her shoulder, complementing her bindi and contrasting beautifully with the soft ivory of her attire.

Madhuri embraced bold accessories, layering chunky bangles, long dangling earrings, and a striking necklace. Her statement neckpiece was a true showstopper — a white-beaded wonder adorned with an emerald pendant and dual, inverted crescent moons studded with diamonds, offering a refreshing deviation from traditional gold accessories. This look is a masterclass in styling, pairing unexpected colours to create a harmonious, crowd-stopping combination. And, as she shows, a well-chosen statement necklace is always in vogue.