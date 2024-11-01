Madhuri Dixit radiates festive elegance in a stunning ivory-silver salwar kurta paired with a vibrant green dupatta

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. A true embodiment of grace, the Bollywood icon captivates with both her acting prowess and her impeccable style. This Diwali, Madhuri joined the festive cheer, sharing enchanting photos in a stunning ethnic ensemble to extend her wishes to fans. Draped in an exquisite ivory-silver salwar-kurta paired with a rich green dupatta, she redefined elegance with a vibrant touch. The deep green dupatta flowed gracefully over her shoulder, complementing her bindi and contrasting beautifully with the soft ivory of her attire.
Madhuri embraced bold accessories, layering chunky bangles, long dangling earrings, and a striking necklace. Her statement neckpiece was a true showstopper — a white-beaded wonder adorned with an emerald pendant and dual, inverted crescent moons studded with diamonds, offering a refreshing deviation from traditional gold accessories. This look is a masterclass in styling, pairing unexpected colours to create a harmonious, crowd-stopping combination. And, as she shows, a well-chosen statement necklace is always in vogue.
Once, Madhuri dazzled in a captivating fuchsia pink ensemble from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The outfit featured an off-the-shoulder organza blouse paired with a lehenga skirt, beautifully adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery, showcasing rich craftsmanship. Styled by celebrity fashion expert Ami Patel, Madhuri completed her look with a multi-layered diamond necklace, statement earrings, a white kundan-studded bracelet, a sparkling diamond ring, and elegant high heels that elevated her glamorous appearance.
For makeup, Madhuri embraced a shimmering pink eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, flushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, a luminous highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick, creating a radiant and polished look. She styled her flowing hair into soft curls, parted at the centre, allowing her locks to cascade beautifully over her shoulders and round off her stunning look with effortless elegance.