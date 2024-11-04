Katrina Kaif stuns in a Manish Malhotra corset sari set worth INR 2.75 lakhs for Diwali celebrations with Vicky Kaushal

The sari featured delicate scalloped borders adorned with intricate gold embroidery and threadwork. Katrina draped the semi-sheer nine yards in the traditional style, allowing the pallu to gracefully cascade over her shoulder, revealing the stunning corset blouse beneath.

The strapless corset blouse was a masterpiece in itself, boasting a décolletage-baring neckline, exquisite floral threadwork, and a figure-hugging silhouette with structured boning. Katrina accessorised the ensemble with a statement gold bracelet, a ring, and dazzling earrings encrusted with precious crystals.

To complement her glamorous attire, Katrina opted for a minimalist makeup look, featuring a soft pink lip shade, smudged eyeliner, and a hint of mascara. Her silky, straight hair was parted in the centre and styled in soft waves, adding to her ethereal beauty.

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021, often share glimpses of their personal life and celebrations on social media, much to the delight of their fans. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.